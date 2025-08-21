Kateryna Odarchenko Releases The Game Of Campaigns - Practical Guide To Political Consulting And Winning Elections

WASHINGTON, D.C., WA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International political strategist and campaign consultant, partner of SIC Group USA and president of the Institute for Democracy and Development“PolitA”, Kateryna Odarchenko announces the global release of her new book, The Game of Campaigns . Now available on Amazon in both print and Kindle editions, the book serves as a step-by-step guide to political consulting, election campaign organization, and strategic communications for candidates and political leaders.Drawing on more than 15 years of international experience in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and the post-Soviet region, Odarchenko presents practical tools, campaign management strategies, and real-world case studies from dozens of winning and crisis-managed elections.This book is essential reading for:.Candidates preparing for elections.Political consultants and campaign managers.PR professionals and strategists.Civic activists, journalists, and students of political scienceKey highlights of The Game of Campaigns:.Campaign planning and management tools for successful elections.Political branding and message development strategies.Voter behavior insights, media relations, and digital campaigning techniques.Case studies from U.S., European, and international elections.Best practices in political consulting and election strategy“Modern campaigns are not just about winning elections - they are about shaping democratic societies,” said Kateryna Odarchenko.“With this book, I aim to equip candidates, strategists, and political consultants with tools to run effective, ethical, and people-focused campaigns.”The release is supported by an educational YouTube series on campaign management and will be followed by live lectures and interactive workshops, giving readers and practitioners deeper access to Odarchenko's consulting expertise.About the AuthorKateryna Odarchenko is an international political strategist, election consultant, and lecturer with more than 15 years of experience in political campaign management, political PR, and democratic development projects.She is a Partner at SIC Group USA LLC, a firm specializing in political consulting, reputation management, and election campaign organization, and Founder of the Institute for Democracy and Development“PolitA.” Her expertise has been featured in leading media outlets such as The Washington Post, ABC News, Fox, USA Today, Yahoo News, MarketWatch, and more, reaching audiences of over 150 million. She has successfully managed:.30+ winning election campaigns.50+ crisis-management projects.100+ reputation-building initiatives across the U.S., Europe, Central Asia, and Israel.Kateryna is also the organizer of the International Government Relations Forum and the International Campaign Management Forum, bringing together public affairs professionals from more than 12 countries annually since 2013.With over 50,000 social media followers, Kateryna continues to share insights on political communication, campaign management, and consulting for elections, inspiring professionals and students worldwide.The Game of Campaigns is available worldwide in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.Media ContactSIC Group USA LLCEmail: ...Website:

Kateryna Odarchenko

Institute for democracy and development“PolitA”

+1 240-234-5187

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.