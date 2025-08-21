SLP Investors Have Opportunity To Join Simulations Plus, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Simulations Plus, Inc. ("Simulations Plus" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SLP ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Simulations Plus is the subject of a Benzinga article published on July 15, 2025, titled: "Simulations Plus Sees Weaker Demand Persist, Outlook Softens." According to the article, the Company's shared dropped following its Q3 2025 earnings report. The Company reported sales of $20.4 million for the quarter, falling short of the $20.9 million consensus estimate. The article adds, "this miss followed preliminary third-quarter sales figures released in June, which were already lower than expectations at $19 million to $20 million, compared to a consensus of $22.78 million."

