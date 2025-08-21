Crashed Plane Recovery Begins In Lake Lucerne
An exclusion zone was set up for this purpose, which applies to all watercraft and water sports enthusiasts, as reported by the Lucerne police.
The exclusion zone is located in the area between Kehrsiten and Hertenstein. The affected area covers a square of around 500 metres and is marked with yellow buoys.
The closure applies both above and below water, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. Passage next to the exclusion zone remains guaranteed, including for scheduled boats.
On July 28, a small aircraft made an emergency landing north of Bürgenstock on Lake Lucerne and sank. Both occupants of the aircraft, a 78-year-old Austrian pilot and a 55-year-old Swiss woman travelling with him, survived.More More Small plane crashes into Lake Lucerne
This content was published on Jul 28, 2025 A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday morning. No indication has yet been given of any casualties.Read more: Small plane crashes into Lake Lucern
