Nabaltec AG publishes interim report January to June 2025

21.08.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Consolidated revenues in the first six months of 2025 at EUR 106.5 million (down 1.7% over the same period of the previous year)

EBIT in the first half of 2025 at EUR 8.9 million (down 18.5%); EBIT margin 8.4% Forecast for 2025: Revenue decrease for 2025 as a whole of up to 2% compared to previous year; EBIT margin in a range of 7% to 9% Schwandorf, 21 August 2025 - Nabaltec AG published its interim report January to June 2025 today, confirming its previously announced revenues of EUR 106.5 million for the first six months of the year, compared to EUR 108.4 million in the same period of last year (down 1.7%). The decline was due to performance in the second quarter of 2025, with revenue of EUR 51.8 million compared to EUR 54.3 million in the same quarter from the previous year. This corresponds to a direct quarter-on-quarter decline of 4.7%, due above all to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. “Throughout the second quarter, our customers' ordering behavior was increasingly characterized by short-term decision-making and high volatility,” reported Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG.“Overall, the situation in the chemical industry remains difficult, and the persistently weak demand for our products for the refractory industry and e-mobility is having a negative impact on the company's revenue performance.” For the first six months of 2025, total revenues in the“Functional Fillers” product segment amounted to EUR 78.4 million after EUR 78.2 million in the same period of the previous year, representing a slight gain of 0.3%. In this product segment, Nabaltec earned revenue of EUR 38.1 million in the second quarter, corresponding to decline of 3.5% (prior-year quarter: EUR 39.5 million). Sales volumes in the second quarter were down 5.5% from the same quarter of the previous year. Sales volumes in the boehmites product range continued to decline in the quarter under review, while the viscosity optimized hydrates product range grew again, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in the first quarter of 2025. The“Specialty Aluminas” product segment generated revenues of EUR 13.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to EUR 14.8 million in the same period from the previous year (down 7.9%). Revenue in the first half of 2025 totaled EUR 28.1 million, compared to EUR 30.2 million (down 7.0%) in the first half of 2024. The continuing weakness in the steel industry was again evident here. Nabaltec attained earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 14.6 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 16.9 million in the same period of the previous year (down 13.9%). The EBITDA margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total performance) was 13.7% in the first half of 2025 (same period from previous year: 15.4%). Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 8.9 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to EUR 10.9 million in the same period from the previous year (down 18.5%). The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was thus 8.4% in the first half of 2025, compared to 9.9% in the same period from the previous year. Due to the uncertainties on the markets, Nabaltec adjusted its forecast for Financial Year 2025 in July 2025. Based on the figures for the first half of 2025, Nabaltec AG now expects a decline in revenues for the year 2025 as a whole of up to 2% compared to the previous year. In its original forecast, the company had expected revenues to increase by between 3% to 5% over the previous year. On the earnings side, Nabaltec is upholding its previous forecast and confirms an EBIT margin in a range of 7% to 9% after 10.8% in Financial Year 2024. The decline in the EBIT margin compared to the Financial Year 2024 is due to expected rising energy and personnel costs as well as a scheduled increase in depreciation and amortization in the second half of the year. "Despite the current noticeable economic slowdown, we are sticking to our investment plans and strategy, particularly when it comes to expanding capacity for investments in future projects. With our expected annual investment volume of around EUR 30 million, we will generate most of the funds required for this from our own resources in 2025,” according to Johannes Heckmann. Note: Nabaltec AG's interim report January to June 2025 will be available for download as of 21 August 2025 at . The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q2/2025 Highlights on 21 August 2025 at 11:00 am (CEST) . Interested investors can register via this link . About Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Aluminas." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. 