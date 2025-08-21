403
Kim Jong Un Praises Troops
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has commended senior officers of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) for their involvement in combat operations alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a report released Thursday by a news agency.
Kim held a meeting on Wednesday with the returning commanders from the KPA's international operation unit, who were back in North Korea to take part in a formal award ceremony.
During the gathering, Kim was presented with details of the military efforts undertaken by North Korean units abroad.
He "highly appreciated their feats of leading the combat units of our armed forces, which participated in the operations to liberate the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, to victory."
He went on to declare, "Our army is now doing what it ought to do and what needs to be done. It will do so in the future too," emphasizing the ongoing commitment of his military forces.
In reaction to the announcement, South Korea's Unification Ministry acknowledged the meeting as clear confirmation of North Korea’s military presence in Russia.
According to the news agency, a ministry representative stated that the assembly “appears aimed at justifying the deployment and boosting morale.”
The same official noted that this event likely marks the first time North Korea has officially honored its soldiers for engaging in combat abroad.
