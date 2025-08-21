Zoomlion Delivers The World's Tallest 82.3-Meter Straight Boom Aerial Work Platform To The UK, Setting A New Record In Europe
As Zoomlion's latest breakthrough following its 68-meter and 72-meter models, the ZT82J redefines the global height record for straight boom aerial work platforms. It delivers a maximum outreach of 34.1 meters and addresses the industry's challenges in construction areas, including wide spans, complex working conditions, precise positioning, and limited space. The ZT82J incorporates Zoomlion's proprietary polygonal boom design, which reduces weight while improving stiffness, minimizes lateral deformation, and enhances stability. It combines off-road adaptability with maneuverability in confined spaces, while 21 advanced safety technologies provide real-time monitoring to ensure operations are safer and more efficient.
By introducing equipment capable of operating beyond 80 meters, Zoomlion has filled a critical gap in the global aerial work platform market. The ZT82J provides a new solution for demanding projects across Europe, where efficiency and safety are paramount. Zoomlion's intelligent access equipment portfolio now ranges from 6 to 95 meters, representing the industry's most comprehensive range. Its equipment is used in more than 100 countries and has set multiple national and regional height records, reflecting the company's ongoing contributions to advancing global construction and industrial efficiency.
The ZT82J is recognized for combining cutting-edge technology with robust design, bringing new levels of safety, performance, and reliability to clients. Its delivery further demonstrates Zoomlion's commitment to raising industry standards and supporting Europe's infrastructure and energy development with greater efficiency and safety.
SOURCE Zoomlion
