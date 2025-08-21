Antier Brings Real Estate On-Chain With Tokenization Tech

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're dismantling the barriers that lock trillions in real estate value, empowering anyone, anywhere to own a piece of the world's most coveted properties through our tokenization platforms," said,

Why Does Real Estate Need a Blockchain Wake-Up Call?

Real estate faces persistent challenges:



Elite Control : Prime assets in cities like New York are locked by wealthy investors.

Legal Tangles : Cross-border deals in Europe face regulatory mazes. Title Chaos : Disputed records in markets like India freeze billions in value.

"Our tokenization solutions are a fortress of security and compliance, enabling real estate to flow freely across borders while meeting the strictest global standards," said, Karan Bhai , CTO, Antier.

According to JLL's recent 2025 report, $10 trillion in global real estate is trapped in illiquid assets, restrained by slow markets and high barriers. Antier counters this with precision-engineered tokenization development services, converting properties into blockchain-based tokens for seamless fractional ownership and instant cross-border trades. Their 2024 initiative tokenized a $100M commercial property, cutting capital-raising time by 30% through a platform that drew 500 global investors in weeks, proving Antier's technology revitalizes markets while preserving their integrity.

BT Asset Hub: $2.5B in Real Estate, Live and Tokenized

Antier developed BT Asset Hub for Australia's Black Tie Digital, a production-grade platform designed to tokenize large-scale real estate portfolios. Built to handle over $2.5 billion in assets, the system supports investor onboarding, automated KYC/KYB, smart contract-based dividend payouts, and blockchain-native cap tables. This milestone marks Antier's reputation as the go-to tech partner for real estate firms for tokenization.

From Brick to Click: Tokenization Making Real Estate Liquid

Antier's tokenization development services make real estate as fluid as stocks by:



Fractionalizing Assets : Trade property shares on secondary markets.

Boosting Liquidity : Unlock value without full divestment. Broadening Access : Enable retail investors to enter high-value markets.

Tokenized real estate will unlock $1.4 trillion by 2030, with Dubai targeting $16 billion in transactions by 2033. Antier's 2024 UAE residential pilot drew 1,500 retail investors, 65% first-timers, showing how their platforms democratize wealth-building.

Compliance- Built In. Globally.

Antier builds platforms with compliance woven into the code. They build trust through:



Embedded Compliance : KYC/AML, whitelist transfers, and automated reporting align with SEC, MiFID II, and DFSA rules.

Legal Partnerships : Navigate global regulations seamlessly. Regulatory Agility : Adapt to evolving standards.

Despite 60% of real estate firms citing regulatory complexity, Antier's solutions drove 25% growth in tokenized assets with innovation and stability.

Fortifying Real Estate's Core

Antier's tech modernizes without upending, meeting the demands of a globalized economy by:



Cutting Costs : Smart contracts save 20%, automating payouts and tracking.

Curbing Fraud : Transparent ledgers resolve title disputes, unlocking billions in markets like India. Streamlining Operations : Blend traditional reliability with digital speed.

Pioneering Broader Asset Finance

With $16 trillion in real estate assets primed for digitization, Antier's tokenization development services are a launchpad for tokenizing art, equities, and more. The solutions are crafting a future where value flows freely, uniting traditional and decentralized finance.

Antier's Platform: Built to Scale, Secured to Lead

Antier's platform is purpose-built, engineered for scale, security, and global compliance. Unlike generic blockchain tools, it's a bespoke solution designed to transform real estate markets with unmatched precision. Key features include:



Advanced Token Standards : Support for ERC-1400, ERC-3643, and BEP-20 ensures compatibility across major blockchains while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements.

Seamless Compliance Automation : Built-in KYC/AML, investor whitelisting, and accreditation systems ensure compliance in any jurisdiction, from MiCA, SEC, to DFSA.

Smart Contract Cap Tables: Real-time ownership tracking and automated dividend payouts simplify complex asset management.

Robust Secondary Market Integration: Direct connectivity to OTC platforms and DEXs powers liquid trading of tokenized assets.

Global Regulatory Alignment : Strategic partnerships with top-tier legal firms ensure compliance with SEC, ESMA, DFSA, and MAS frameworks, enabling cross-border scalability. Intuitive Onboarding Portals: Streamlined dashboards for issuers, investors, and asset managers drive adoption with ease and efficiency.

Antier's Real World Asset Tokenization Development Services are built for:



Developers : Raise capital globally by issuing asset-backed tokens for residential or commercial projects.

REITs & Funds : Enhance liquidity and transparency while cutting operational costs.

WealthTech Platforms : Offer fractional real estate as a product to retail or accredited investors.

Property Owners : Monetize assets without selling outright-tokenize, retain control, and generate income. TaaS Providers : White-label Antier's platform to offer tokenization services to your clients.

Global Reach, Local Impact: Antier's Real-World Footprint

Antier, headquartered in Mohali, India, powers this revolution with tokenization development services. With 100+ platforms deployed across 20+ countries, serving developers, REITs, and fintechs with 700+ blockchain experts.

Let's Talk Strategy-Your Property, Tokenized

Ready to redefine your real estate strategy? Get a free 30-minute consultation with blockchain experts to create your tokenization roadmap, and a complimentary ebook, " Tokenizing Real Estate: The 2025 Playbook ," packed with market insights and regulatory landscape.

