Summer Spotlight: OSHA's Big Rollback Wave
|Area of Impact
|Consumer Goods
|Industrial Goods
|Worker Safety
|Employees may face greater safety risk and may be exposed to greater hazards
|Product Quality
|Lax oversight may affect hygiene or quality control in food and consumer items
|Equipment failure or poor maintenance may impact output reliability
|Reputational Risk
|Brands tied to unsafe labor conditions may face consumer backlash
|B2B buyers may be wary of suppliers with poor safety records
|Legal/Liability Risk
|Potential lawsuits or regulatory actions if injuries occur
|Industrial accidents can halt operations and trigger legal scrutiny
Key Takeaways
-
OSHA is pursuing the largest deregulatory push in its history.
Changes affect core protections like respirators, chemical standards, and construction safety.
Both consumer-facing and industrial businesses face heightened safety, liability, and reputational risks.
Your Summer To-Do: Get Informed & Engage
As these proposals move through the rulemaking process, the balance between reducing regulatory burden and protecting worker health will remain a central debate. For businesses, staying engaged isn't optional, it's essential. Understanding how these changes could alter compliance obligations, liability exposure, and brand reputation will help organizations prepare for what's ahead.
Here's how to stay proactive:
-
Read the full Notice of Proposed Rulemakings ( NPRMs ) for details-and think about how these changes might affect you or your industry.
Submit your comments by September 2, 2025 , via Regulations
Monitor updates in August , as OSHA may publish additional deregulation initiatives.
Watch for OSHA's final rulemakings likely coming in 2026–27. You can subscribe to get updates straight to your email on the NPRM page here .
Need Guidance on What This Means for You?
Every industry will feel the impact of OSHA's proposed rollbacks differently. If you have questions about what these changes could mean for your organization, visit our industry-specific pages to get your questions answered directly by the team dedicated to that sector:
-
Consumer Brands
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Retail
Health & Safety
Bioeconomy and Life Sciences
Our experts are here to help you interpret regulatory changes, assess potential risks, and strengthen your safety programs.
Legal Disclaimer:
