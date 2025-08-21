Al Faleh Educational Holding To Raise Foreign Ownership Limits

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of Al Faleh Educational Holding has resolved to recommend to the Extraordinary General Assembly an amendment to Article (21) of the Company's Articles of Association.

The proposed amendment seeks to raise the maximum permitted foreign ownership from 49% to 100% of the Company's share capital, according to a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website on Thursday.

The decision comes in line with the provisions of the Foreign Investment Law of the State of Qatar, and as part of the Company's strategy to attract additional investment, enhance market liquidity, and broaden the shareholder base, the statement said.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors will convene the Extraordinary General Assembly to obtain shareholders' approval, following which the Company will proceed to complete the necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities and the Council of Ministers.

