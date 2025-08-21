Al Faleh Educational Holding To Raise Foreign Ownership Limits
Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of Al Faleh Educational Holding has resolved to recommend to the Extraordinary General Assembly an amendment to Article (21) of the Company's Articles of Association.
The proposed amendment seeks to raise the maximum permitted foreign ownership from 49% to 100% of the Company's share capital, according to a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website on Thursday.
The decision comes in line with the provisions of the Foreign Investment Law of the State of Qatar, and as part of the Company's strategy to attract additional investment, enhance market liquidity, and broaden the shareholder base, the statement said.
Accordingly, the Board of Directors will convene the Extraordinary General Assembly to obtain shareholders' approval, following which the Company will proceed to complete the necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities and the Council of Ministers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment