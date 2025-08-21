HTX Rolls Out Stablecoin Earning Zone With Yields Up To 20%

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX , a leading global crypto exchange, is proud to announce the launch of its new Stablecoin Earning Zone, offering yields of up to 20% APY. This initiative comes at a time when retail savers worldwide are increasingly dissatisfied with traditional bank deposits that barely keep pace with inflation, with U.S. bank accounts offering at most 4.2% annually.



Stablecoin-based passive income products are fast emerging as a compelling alternative. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged 1:1 to fiat currencies like the US dollar. Examples include USDC, USDT, USD1, and USDD. They essentially function as "dollar deposits on a blockchain" and can be used for transactions and payments. They also provide access to financial products in the crypto space with significantly higher interest rates than traditional banks.



HTX has launched dedicated passive income products for stablecoins on its Earn feature, offering users returns of up to 20% APY across major stablecoins including USDC, USDT, USD1, and USDD. The platform is also offering an exclusive benefit for first-time Earn users: a limited-time 100% APY on a small amount of subscriptions, which lowers the entry barrier for those new to digital wealth management.

Diverse Stablecoin Offerings:





USDC : Widely regarded as the "gold standard" of dollar-backed stablecoins. USDC is issued by Circle and fully reserved with cash or cash equivalents deposited to banks. On HTX, the USDC Flexible Earn product offers up to 15% APY, catering to users prioritizing safety and stability.

USD1 : A leading stablecoin which debuted on HTX, was launched in April 2025 by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a fintech firm backed by the Trump family. Pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and designed for seamless fiat-to-digital conversion, USD1 features strong liquidity and low fees. HTX is offering a limited-time interest subsidy for the USD1 Flexible Earn product, boosting yields to as high as 20% APY.



USDD: The stablecoin within the TRON ecosystem is backed by reserves of BTC , ETH , and TRX , bringing added flexibility. Beyond delivering up to 12% APY, USDD can be exchanged 1:1 for USDT directly on HTX, giving users both yield potential and on-demand liquidity.

USDT : The most widely used stablecoin globally, USDT is accepted across virtually all exchanges and DeFi protocols. HTX's USDT Earn product offers up to 20% APY for regular users and a 100% APY for newcomers.



Comparing Traditional Finance and Stablecoin Yields



Traditional Financial Products :



USD Deposits: Annualized returns of 2% to 4.2%, with significant interest penalties for early withdrawals. US Treasury Bonds: 10-year Treasury bonds yield approximately 4.29%, but have long lock-up periods



Stablecoin Passive Income Products: (E.g. HTX Earn)





High Yields : Up to 15-20% APY, significantly outperforming traditional low-risk options.

High Liquidity : Supports flexible deposits and withdrawals without capital lock-up. Global Platform Backing : Backed by a global platform, supporting free conversion between multiple currencies.



To illustrate, a $10,000 investment in a 10-year US Treasury bond would yield $429 annually (4.29% APY). In contrast, the USDC Flexible product on HTX Earn, with a 15% APY, would yield $1,500 annually while offering flexible access to funds. The difference is substantial.



From First-Time Users to Portfolio Strategists

HTX Earn aims to serve both entry-level and professional users. Beginners can start with small amounts under the newcomer benefit, gaining exposure to digital assets in a low-risk, high-reward setting. Seasoned investors can diversify across multiple stablecoins to balance returns and liquidity within their broader portfolio strategies.



As stablecoins grow in adoption for settlement, cross-border payments, on-chain rewards, and DeFi investments, platforms offering secure and compliant earning products are well positioned to capture demand. With leading assets such as USDC, USD1, USDT, and USDD, HTX offers flexible passive income products through which users can manage digital assets as simply as bank deposits while capturing returns far beyond what traditional finance offers.



Given the inadequacy of 4% yields in the current market, HTX advocates for stablecoins as the foundation of a new paradigm in digital wealth management.



About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.



As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.



To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact ... .

Disclaimer: This content is provided by HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at