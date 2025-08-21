403
Russia appoints world’s first-ever female nuclear icebreaker captain
(MENAFN) Russia has named Marina Starovoytova as the world’s first female captain of a nuclear-powered icebreaker, according to the state operator Atomflot. She will command the icebreaker Yamal, where she previously served as chief mate.
“A captain’s duty is to care for the ship and its crew. I will devote myself to this task every day and look forward to honoring the trust my colleagues have placed in me,” Starovoytova said after receiving her captain’s badge.
Before training in ship navigation, Starovoytova taught Russian language and literature at a rural school in western Russia. She brings over two decades of experience on commercial ships and icebreakers.
Russia remains the only country operating a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, with its latest vessel launched last year. As Arctic sea ice melts, interest in northern shipping routes is increasing.
The Yamal, powered by two nuclear reactors, has supported research missions on floating ice and made a North Pole voyage in 2000. The ship is also known for the shark jaw painted on its hull.
