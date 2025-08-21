403
Galgotias University Signs Mou With VLSI Society Of India To Boost Semiconductor Research And Startup Ecosystem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 21st August 2025 – Galgotias University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the VLSI Society of India (VSI) to accelerate research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the field of semiconductors. This collaboration marks the second MoU signed by the University to strengthen its semiconductor research initiatives, following an earlier agreement with Edupedia Technologies.
The University will soon establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Semiconductor Research, which has already garnered interest from several knowledge partners. The CoE aims to provide researchers and students with access to state-of-the-art facilities, fostering cutting-edge research and supporting India's growing semiconductor ecosystem.
Under this MoU, Galgotias University and VSI will jointly conduct curriculum development, workshops, training programs, and capacity-building activities for students and faculty members of the country, added Dr. Satya Gupta, President of VLSI Society of India, during the occasion. Highlighting the scope of collaboration, he noted:
“Through VSI's industry volunteer network, students will gain access to expert lectures, live projects, internships, and mentorship opportunities at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.”
The partnership also aims to nurture the semiconductor startup ecosystem by offering techno-commercial mentorship, facilitating industry linkages, and enabling seed funding support. This collaboration is a vital step toward building an innovation-driven ecosystem that will support future semiconductor startups and strengthen academia-industry partnerships.
Looking ahead, Shri Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University, remarked,“The initiative is expected to create a strong platform for fostering innovation-driven startups and enhancing India's self-reliance in cutting-edge semiconductor technologies.”
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, further added,“This MoU reflects our vision to bridge academia and industry by creating opportunities for students and researchers to contribute to India's semiconductor mission. With strong industry partnerships and a robust ecosystem, Galgotias University is committed to driving the next wave of semiconductor innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.”
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.
