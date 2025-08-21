Shura Council Speaker Meets British Ambassador

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar H E Neerav Patel. During the meeting, they discussed the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the parliamentary field, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

