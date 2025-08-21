Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shura Council Speaker Meets British Ambassador


2025-08-21 03:02:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar H E Neerav Patel. During the meeting, they discussed the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the parliamentary field, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

