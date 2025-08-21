Lake Inawashiro In Fukushima Prefecture Registered As Wetlands Under Ramsar Convention

- Fukushima's Second Wetland to be Recognized for International Importance -

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aizuwakamatsu City, Koriyama City, Inawashiro Town, and Fukushima Prefecture have cooperated to see Lake Inawashiro registered under the Ramsar Convention. As of July 15, 2025, the process has been concluded to place Lake Inawashiro on the list of registered wetlands of international importance under the convention. This makes it the 54th such location in Japan and the second after Oze, in Fukushima Prefecture.

The registration was officially awarded on July 26 (Sat.), during the Ramsar Convention's 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15 of the Ramsar Convention), held in the Republic of Zimbabwe, Africa.

- Summary of the Registration

Registered name: Lake Inawashiro

Local municipalities: Aizuwakamatsu City, Koriyama City, Inawashiro Town

Area: 10,960 ha

Status of preservation: Preserved as part of Bandai-Asahi National Park

Status of registration: 54th in Japan, 2nd in Fukushima Prefecture, following Oze

- Summary of COP15 of the Ramsar Convention

Period: July 23 (Wed.)-July 31 (Thu.) *Local time

Venue: Victoria Falls, Republic of Zimbabwe

Award ceremony and more: PR and other undertakings for Lake Inawashiro were conducted during side events etc. held by the Japanese Ministry of the Environment on July 26 (Sat., local time 13:30-, Japan time 20:30-). Afterward, discussions were held with the Ramsar Convention's Secretary General, and registration certificates were awarded to the three municipalities, as well as the prefecture.

Participants: Aizuwakamatsu City Director of Citizen Affairs, Koriyama City Director of the Environment, Inawashiro Town Department Chief and Advisor for the Department of Financial Planning, Fukushima Prefecture Department of Nature Conservation Director, and others.

What is the Ramsar Convention?

The Ramsar Convention is an international agreement adopted in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971, aiming to conserve wetlands and waterfowl habitats. In order to balance conservation with the lives and livelihoods of local people, it champions "wise use" of wetlands, valuing exchange, nurturing relevant skill sets, education, participation, and raising awareness. Lake Inawashiro was recognized for its connection with local ecosystems and its value as a migration spot for waterfowl, which led to its registration.

Photo: Lake Inawashiro/Urabandai Lake photo contest award winners:

Lake Inawashiro's traits

Lake Inawashiro is the 4th largest lake in Japan, and with its rich aquatic habitat, it is known as home to many wild birds and aquatic plants.

Shallows are particularly widespread on the northern shore, and the lake's wide area and significant depth lead to the water temperature decreasing less in winter, which in turn means the lake does not freeze. Due to this, it is a valuable spot for ducks and swans to winter. Further, Lake Inawashiro and its surroundings are home to 197 different species of fauna, including 111 species of birds.

As for flora, over 100 species of aquatic plants grow here, and it is also the largest national habitat for fringed water lilies. A total of 705 species of ground plants have been confirmed on the lake's shores, making this an important location for conserving biodiversity in the region.

The lake water is used for hydroelectric power, irrigation, and supplying both Aizuwakamatsu City and Koriyama City with water. Additionally, the inflowing rivers create multiple sand beaches near the river mouths, creating the distinctive "hakusha seisho" (white beach, green pine trees) vistas represented by Tenjinhama Beach and others. This beautiful natural view makes it one of Fukushima Prefecture's more major tourism destinations, as well as a site for swimming in the lake and other water-related activities. The lakeside is used as a camping site and also contributes greatly to developing the regional economy.

Future plans

With registration under the Ramsar Convention completed, the prefectural government and local municipalities anticipate not only growing awareness about the conservation of Lake Inawashiro's environment, but an increase in visitors due to greater international renown, as well as bringing visitors to the lake for educational purposes, both as part of schooling and beyond it. Going forward, the prefectural government will join forces with local municipalities and various relevant groups to ensure that Lake Inawashiro's beauty and bounty are preserved for the future, treating the lake as the priceless prefectural treasure that it is.

Other materials:

Photo (receiving the registration certificate at COP15):

Photo (Lake Inawashiro PR etc.):

SOURCE Fukushima Prefecture Department of Conservation

