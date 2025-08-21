Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 August 2025 at 10:00 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki, Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250819155430_102
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-08-18
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 471 Unit price: 5.4545 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 471 Volume weighted average price: 5.4545 EUR
Legal Disclaimer:
