Nisin Market Exploring Future Growth 2021-2030 And Key Players - Galactic, Mayasan Biotech, Merck Group

People's changing lifestyle, varied consumer trends towards ready-to-use food product & growth in bakery, confectionery, meat, poultry applications drive growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nisin market size was valued at $317.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate at $638.1 million by 2030, and registering with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.People's changing lifestyle, varied consumer trends towards ready-to-use food products, and growth in bakery, confectionery, meat, and poultry applications drive the growth of the global nisin market. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of chemical preservatives in certain regions and surge in awareness regarding the utilization of additives hamper the market growth. On the other hand, continuous research activities by the players and strong support from multinational ingredient manufacturing companies for the development of such products are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (270 Pages PDF with Insights):The Nisin market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages, shift in consumer preference towards ready to eat food products, and health hazards related to various chemical preservatives.Factors that drive the nisin market growth are change in lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward the use of ready-to-eat food products. The food & beverages processing industry has influenced the nisin market to a large extent. In addition, growth in bakery, confectionery, meat, and poultry applications is expected to fuel the demand for nisin in future. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of chemical preservatives in many regions and rise in awareness among consumers toward the use of these additives are expected to hamper the growth of the market.Continuous research activities by the players in the market have led to the development of nisin in powdered and liquid form, which adds value to its usability in the food & beverages industry. Though easy to blend, liquid nisin has a shorter shelf life as compared to powdered nisin, which offers better sales chances compared to the latter. Nearly 95% of the total nisin sales closed in 2020 were the ones in powdered form; however, the liquid nisin segment is expected to grow exponentially through to 2030.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is divided into powder and liquid. On the basis of application, the market is split into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and personal care. The food & beverages segment is sub-segmented into meat and poultry products, dairy products, beverages, canned products, and others. The market is analyzed across four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also studies the region including LAMEA and Europe.For Purchase Enquiry:Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of products containing natural ingredients and strong support from multinational ingredient manufacturing companies for the development of such products are the key nisin market trends. Therefore, the need for natural food preservatives that aid in the extension of the shelf-life of products, such as nisin, is also growing.Leading players of the global nisin industry analyzed in the research include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Galactic, Mayasan Biotech, Merck Group, Royal DSM, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd., and Siveele B.V.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Pisco Market:Shrimp Market:Mushroom Market:

