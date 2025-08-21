Amytis By Zeynep Zumre And Mesut Zumre Wins Iron A' Design Award In Kitchenware And Horeca

Amytis

Innovative Cup Design Inspired by Hanging Gardens of Babylon Recognized for Excellence in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and prestigious recognition in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Amytis , a unique cup design by Zeynep Zumre and Mesut Zumre , as a winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This significant achievement highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the design, which draws inspiration from the magnificent Hanging Gardens of Babylon.The Amytis cup design stands out for its relevance to current trends and needs within the kitchenware industry. By combining a visually striking grape cluster aesthetic with ergonomic functionality, this design aligns perfectly with the demand for products that seamlessly blend form and function. The cup's unique features offer practical benefits to users, enhancing their daily experiences while showcasing the potential for innovative design in the kitchenware sector.What sets the Amytis cup apart is its ability to evoke the sensation of holding a bunch of grapes in one's hand. The carefully crafted porcelain form, achieved through a year of research and development, captures the essence of the grape cluster while providing a comfortable and enjoyable user experience. The design's success in translating this concept into a functional cup showcases the skill and dedication of its creators.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a powerful motivator for Zeynep Zumre and Mesut Zumre to continue pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. This recognition not only validates the excellence of the Amytis cup but also inspires the duo to explore new avenues for innovation and creativity in their future projects. By setting a high standard for design in the industry, this achievement has the potential to influence and elevate the work of other designers and brands.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zeynep Zumre and Mesut ZumreZeynep Zumre, born in Isparta, Turkey in 1992, has been immersed in the world of art since childhood. After completing her high school education in visual arts, she discovered her passion for ceramic sculpture at the age of 13. Zeynep went on to study ceramic art at Akdeniz University, graduating with second place honors. Inspired by her trip to China with ISCAEE, she established her own ceramics workshop in Turkey. Today, Zeynep Zumre and Mesut Zumre collaborate on unique ceramic tableware designs under the brand Mocco, with the motto "Designs That Make a Difference."About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity. These designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that are practical and innovative, integrating industry best practices and providing quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is a prestigious kitchenware competition that attracts talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands from the kitchenware and interior design industries. Participating in this award allows entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the kitchenware industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.