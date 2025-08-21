India Craft Beer Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth Drivers And Report 2-025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The India craft beer market size reached USD 4.7 billion in 2024. IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 33.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.43% during 2025-2033. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by rising consumer awareness of health and wellness, a desire for better-quality products, the emergence of a vibrant craft beer culture, the rapid expansion of microbreweries, and shifting consumer preferences toward unique and premium alcoholic beverages.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 4.7 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 33.3 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 23.43%

Rising consumer preference for differentiated and unique alcoholic beverages.

Rapid expansion of microbreweries and brewpubs across major Indian cities.

Increasing penetration of craft beer into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Focus on local and seasonal brews, incorporating indigenous flavors.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-craft-beer-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Craft Beer Market in India?

AI is significantly impacting the craft beer market in India by enhancing various aspects of brewing, production, and consumer engagement:



Smart Brewing and Quality Control: AI monitors critical parameters like fermentation, temperature, and pH levels in real-time, ensuring consistent quality and flavor profiles across batches. It can analyze vast datasets to optimize recipes and predict brewing outcomes.

Predictive Analytics for Demand Forecasting: AI analyzes historical sales data, regional preferences, and even external factors like weather patterns (e.g., during IPL or festive seasons) to accurately forecast demand, minimizing wastage and optimizing production and distribution.

Personalized Marketing & Recommendations: AI-powered tools can analyze individual consumer tastes and preferences to tailor marketing campaigns and recommend specific craft beer styles, increasing engagement and sales.

Optimized Supply Chain and Logistics: AI streamlines supply chain operations, including cold storage management and distribution routes, crucial for maintaining beer quality in India's diverse climate and cutting costs.

Automated Quality Checks: AI-based vision systems can identify defects in bottling and packaging, ensuring premium product standards are met before products reach consumers. Innovation in Flavor Development: AI can assist brewers in experimenting with new ingredients and flavor combinations by predicting how subtle variations will affect the final product, fostering creativity and new product launches.

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Evolving Consumer Preferences: A shift towards premium, unique, and experimental alcoholic beverages, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is a primary driver.

Expansion of Microbreweries and Brewpubs: The rapid increase in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs across urban centers provides consumers with access to fresh, diverse, and locally produced craft beers.

Rising Awareness of Health and Wellness: Growing health consciousness is leading to increased demand for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic craft beer options that still offer rich flavor profiles.

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Urbanization: A burgeoning urban middle class with higher disposable incomes is willing to spend more on premium and experiential products like craft beer.

Innovation in Flavor and Packaging: Brewers are experimenting with a wide array of flavors, unique ingredients (including indigenous Indian ones), and creative, sustainable packaging designs, attracting curious consumers.

Experiential Marketing and Beer Tourism: Breweries are hosting events, tours, and tasting sessions, fostering community engagement and enhancing brand loyalty. Digital Distribution and E-commerce: The rise of online platforms and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels is making craft beer more accessible and expanding its reach beyond traditional retail outlets.

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Ales

Lagers Others

Breakup by Age Group:



21–35 Years Old

40–54 Years Old 55 Years and Above

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



On-Trade Off-Trade

Contact Our Analysts for Brochure Requests, Customization, and Inquiries Before Purchase: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=9340&flag=C

Latest Development in the Industry



In August 2025, several Indian craft beer brands continued to expand their distribution to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, driven by increasing demand in these markets.

Investment in the microbrewery sector is seeing momentum, with new funds (e.g., Optimistic Capital's INR 200 crore fund) being launched to support the expansion of microbreweries.

There is a growing trend of craft breweries focusing on low-alcohol and non-alcoholic variants to cater to health-conscious consumers and expand their market reach.

Brands are increasingly leveraging social media and digital platforms for marketing and building direct relationships with consumers, showcasing their brewing process and unique flavor profiles.

Discussions around excise policies in various states continue, with the industry hoping for more favorable regulations to support growth and ease inter-state distribution. The development of new craft beer varieties incorporating unique local ingredients continues to be a key innovation trend in the Indian market.