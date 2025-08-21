Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ROHM Develops Ultra-Compact MOSFET Featuring Industry-Leading Low ON-Resistance, Ideal For Fast Charging Applications


2025-08-21 02:16:07
KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has launched the AW2K21, a 30V N-channel MOSFET in a common-source configuration that delivers an industry-best* ON-resistance of 2.0 milliohms (typ.) in a compact 2.0mm x 2.0mm WLCSP package. This innovation addresses the growing demand for fast charging in compact devices like smartphones and wearables, which require bidirectional protection and high-current handling.

Traditional solutions often rely on two large MOSFETs to meet stringent specs -- 20A current rating, 28-30V breakdown voltage, and less than or equal to 5 milliohms ON-resistance -- resulting in increased board space and complexity. ROHM's AW2K21 overcomes these limitations by integrating two MOSFETs into a single ultra-compact package, enabling bidirectional protection with reduced footprint and power loss.

The proprietary structure enhances cell density and places the drain terminal on the top surface, unlike conventional vertical trench MOSFETs. This allows for a higher chip-to-package area ratio, minimizing ON-resistance per unit area and supporting high-current operation. Compared to standard 3.3mm x 3.3mm MOSFETs, the AW2K21 reduces footprint and ON-resistance by approximately 81% and 33%, respectively. It also outperforms similarly sized GaN HEMTs with up to 50% lower ON-resistance.

Ideal for power supply and charging circuits, the AW2K21 also excels in load switch applications as a unidirectional protection MOSFET. ROHM is further advancing miniaturization with a 1.2mm x 1.2mm model currently under development.

ROHM continues to drive energy efficiency and miniaturization in electronics, contributing to a more sustainable society through high-performance semiconductor solutions.

Application Examples:

Smartphones, tablets, laptops, VR headsets, wearables, portable gaming consoles, compact printers, LCD monitors, and drones

Online Sales Information:
Sales launch: April 2025
Sample price: $3.5/unit (excl. tax)
Distributors: DigiKey (TM):
Mouser (TM): Farnell (TM):
Applicable Part No: AW2K21

The product will be offered at other online distributors as it becomes available.

About ROHM:

