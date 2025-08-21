ROHM Develops Ultra-Compact MOSFET Featuring Industry-Leading Low ON-Resistance, Ideal For Fast Charging Applications
KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has launched the AW2K21, a 30V N-channel MOSFET in a common-source configuration that delivers an industry-best* ON-resistance of 2.0 milliohms (typ.) in a compact 2.0mm x 2.0mm WLCSP package. This innovation addresses the growing demand for fast charging in compact devices like smartphones and wearables, which require bidirectional protection and high-current handling.
*ROHM July 8, 2025 study
Figures: Product features:
Traditional solutions often rely on two large MOSFETs to meet stringent specs -- 20A current rating, 28-30V breakdown voltage, and less than or equal to 5 milliohms ON-resistance -- resulting in increased board space and complexity. ROHM's AW2K21 overcomes these limitations by integrating two MOSFETs into a single ultra-compact package, enabling bidirectional protection with reduced footprint and power loss.
Figures: performance comparison:
The proprietary structure enhances cell density and places the drain terminal on the top surface, unlike conventional vertical trench MOSFETs. This allows for a higher chip-to-package area ratio, minimizing ON-resistance per unit area and supporting high-current operation. Compared to standard 3.3mm x 3.3mm MOSFETs, the AW2K21 reduces footprint and ON-resistance by approximately 81% and 33%, respectively. It also outperforms similarly sized GaN HEMTs with up to 50% lower ON-resistance.
Ideal for power supply and charging circuits, the AW2K21 also excels in load switch applications as a unidirectional protection MOSFET. ROHM is further advancing miniaturization with a 1.2mm x 1.2mm model currently under development.
ROHM continues to drive energy efficiency and miniaturization in electronics, contributing to a more sustainable society through high-performance semiconductor solutions.
Figures: Key Product Characteristics:
Release:
AW2K21:
Application Examples:
Smartphones, tablets, laptops, VR headsets, wearables, portable gaming consoles, compact printers, LCD monitors, and drones
Online Sales Information:
Sales launch: April 2025
Sample price: $3.5/unit (excl. tax)
Distributors: DigiKey (TM):
Mouser (TM): Farnell (TM):
Applicable Part No: AW2K21
The product will be offered at other online distributors as it becomes available.
About ROHM:
Logo:
Official website:
