Sebastián Molano And Rui Oliveira Make Strong Starts At Renewi Tour

Molano sprints to third place in the Netherlands, as Rui Oliveira races aggressively to take eight bonus seconds and move himself into second overall

News | Team - 20th August 2025

Both Sebastián Molano and Rui Oliveira made a promising start to the Renewi Tour for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the Colombian sprinter taking third across the line, and Oliveira moving himself into second overall. The day was a tale of two halves, with echelons causing a split in the peloton that threatened to go to the line, and the bunch eventually settling the day's honours in a sprint.

For Molano, that meant the opportunity to stretch his legs in the finale. Expertly guided into position by his teammate Florian Vermeersch, the 30-year-old attached himself to the back wheel of the big stage favourite, Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step).

Ultimately, Molano could not round the Belgian once both men sprinted for the line, but the Colombian did finish strongly to take third place on stage 1. Meanwhile, it is his teammate Oliveira who ends the day in second in the general classification, thanks to a smart ride across the Netherlands.

After 70km of racing, the peloton split during a moment of crosswinds, and the Portuguese rider found his way into the front group of 16 riders. Their advantage hovered between a minute and 30 seconds for much of the afternoon, but they ensured they would lead the race through the Green KM, where a total of 18 bonus seconds were up for grabs across three sprint points.

Sensing an opportunity to steal a march on his companions, Oliveira attacked from the front group and went alone. He claimed the maximum bonuses of three seconds at each of the first two sprints, before settling for two bonus seconds at the third.

For the next 20km, the front group did its best to hold off the chasing pack, but they would ultimately be unsuccessful. The likes of Soudal Quick-Step and Visma-Lease a Bike came to the fore, and despite a late crash in the peloton, most of the top sprinters were able to enjoy their first showdown of the race in Breskens.

As Merlier asserted his credentials, Vermeersch and Molano engaged their partnership to secure a solid third placing for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

With his eight bonus seconds in the Green KM, Oliveira ended the day in second overall, sitting just two seconds off the race leader Merlier heading into stage 2.

Elsewhere, teammates Igor Arrieta, Julius Johansen and António Morgado all chipped in to best position Tim Wellens and keep the Belgian national champion out of danger, with the 34-year-old looking to defend his overall title from the past two seasons.

Molano: 'I'm happy with my result, it tells me the legs are good and the form is where it needs to be. I'm just missing that little push for the win but I hope that will come soon. I was on the fastest wheel, which was Merlier's, but he had a lot of speed and it was too much to come around him. We all know how strong he can be on these finishes.

'The team worked well and Florian was there with me in the final. We are here this week with a very strong team. I hope to get more chances in the coming days.'

Renewi Tour stage 1 results

1. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) 3:40:05

2. Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) s.t

3. Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) s.t

Renewi Tour general classification after stage 1

1. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) 3:39:55

2. Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +2″

3. Dries De Bondt (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +3″

5. Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +6″

