PW3R Lands At Selfridges Oxford Street

MENAFN - Pressat) It's time to #PW3RUP, London.

This month, PW3R arrives in the Smartech zone at Selfridges Oxford Street, bringing premium, portable power to one of the world's most iconic department stores.

PW3R is a London born brand providing power that moves with you. From the desk to the departure lounge, their collection of tech-ready backpacks, power banks, travel adaptors and smart accessories are designed to keep the modern professional connected and equipped, wherever life takes them.

The tech backpacks aren't just for carrying gear, they power it. Each one features an integrated USB-C port for quick, discreet charging from a 10,000mAh magnetic power bank which is enough to charge most standard phones twice. Whether commuting or catching a flight, low-battery panic is a thing of the past.

A hidden location tracker, the Locator, fits discreetly in a concealed pocket, giving you peace of mind while keeping it out of sight. Wirelessly charged with a single charge lasting three months, the Locator is connected through the Apple Find My® network, sending an alert to the Find My® app.

The tech bag range includes the spacious 15L Everyday Backpack with a wide access opening and the 14L Rolltop Backpack that expands to an impressive 18.5L when full. For those smaller essentials, the 3L Tech Travel Bag keeps cables and accessories organised while fitting perfectly inside the larger bags, ready to breeze through airport security. All styles come in the signature minimal black design with a premium water-resistant finish, balancing practicality with style.

Beyond bags, PW3R powers every part of the daily routine. From wireless desktop chargers to universal travel adaptors, every product is designed with the modern professional in mind. The magnetic USB-C cables stay tidy and tangle-free, while the 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh power banks keep devices ready for action on the go. In-car chargers and other smart accessories ensure devices are always powered up on the road.

“Launching in Selfridges is a huge moment for PW3R. Selfridges is an icon of innovation and style, and it's the perfect place to introduce our vision for portable power. Our products are designed for people who want to travel lighter, work smarter, and stay connected, without sacrificing design,” said Terry Chance, Commercial Director at PW3R.

James Keating, Global Business Development Manager, Smartech, said:“We are proud to showcase PW3R at Smartech, Selfridges. Their tech backpacks blend elegant design with seamless charging and ultimate functionality.”

PW3R is available to explore in person in the Smartech zone of Selfridges Oxford Street, with handy power accessories in store and the full range online at pw3r.

Carry less. Achieve more. #PW3RUP