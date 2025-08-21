Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Granted 'Z' Category CRPF Security After 'Slap' Incident During Jan Sunwai

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rekha Gupta was granted 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover on 21 August from the Centre after“slap” incident during Jan Sunwai yesterday, PTI reported.

The VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force that also gives protection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress party will guard the Delhi CM and her residence.

According to PTI sources, an assigned unit comprising 22 to 25 well-equipped security personnel will be tasked with 24/7 protection for the CM.

Rekha Gupta's office called“attack” a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

Rekha Gupta 'attacked': Who is the accused?

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Rajesh Khimji, who belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat in connection to an alleged attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Rajesh was taken to Aruna Asif Ali hospital for a medical assessment. Later, he was referred to the LNJP Hospital. Duty magistrate Arvind Tomar permitted a five-day custody remand following hearing the submissions of the Delhi police. He is to be produced before the court when the five-day of police custody ends.

