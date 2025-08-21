Beyond Language: Why Cultural Competency Is The Tourism Industry's New Gold Standard

Ambra Attus, Aquila's Director of Impact, Growth and Development

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global tourism industry is being urged to embrace cultural competency as a business imperative. Industry experts caution that destinations and companies could be leaving money on the table and risking their reputation by failing to connect with guests on a deeper level - one that goes beyond language to truly understand the culture behind it.According to the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, which trains tourism professionals worldwide, cultural understanding is not just about the words exchanged; it's about adapting gestures, tone and timing to ensure interactions are respectful, inclusive and enhance the visitor's experience. Without this, companies are not building authentic connections.“Speaking a language allows you to translate words. Cultural competency allows you to understand people. It's about making guests feel seen so that they become your most passionate brand advocates,” said Ambra Attus, Aquila's Director of Impact, Growth and Development.“A single misstep can ruin a vacation, but a genuine connection can secure a customer for life. This is the foundation of loyalty and positive word-of-mouth.”Investing in these skills provides tangible business benefits. A destination with a culturally competent workforce can more effectively cater to travelers from key global markets, leading to higher satisfaction scores and an increase in positive reviews. These competencies are also crucial for de-escalating potential issues and ensuring smooth operations in diverse environments.“In the highly competitive cruise sector, our greatest asset is our people. By investing in training that cultivates cultural competency and a deep understanding of diversity, cruise lines and destinations are not just improving service, they are building a stronger brand reputation and securing a loyal customer base for the long term. This strategic investment is key to unlocking new markets and sustaining growth in regions rich with cultural diversity,” stated Attus, who was born and raised in Italy and is now based in the Dominican Republic.As the official training partner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), Aquila specializes in providing targeted training solutions that move beyond basic instruction. Programs focus on a deeper understanding of cultural nuances, regional etiquette and best practices for creating an inclusive environment for guests from around the world. The initiative reflects Aquila's commitment to building a skilled workforce that is responsive to the evolving demands of the global tourism market.Learn more at cruiseexcellence .

