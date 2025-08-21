Six-Month Interim Report (Q2) 2025 (Unaudited)
|Growth
|Growth
|In DKKm
|Q2 2025
|l.c.
|r.c.
|H1 2025
|l.c.
|r.c.
|Revenue
|1,527
|12%
|11%
|3,049
|12%
|12%
|EBIT
|375
|41%
|42%
|844
|46%
|46%
|EBIT margin – %
|25%
|28%
|l.c.: local currency; r.c.: reported currency
Allergy+ strategy highlights
- Initial market response to the ongoing market launches of the house dust mite tablet and the tree pollen allergy tablet for children exceeds expectations. The launches contributed modestly to tablet sales growth. The neffy® adrenaline nasal spray was launched in the first EU market, Germany, end-June and additional launches are planned for the second half-year. An approval was recently obtained in the important UK market. The new dedicated paediatric sales force in the USA has been fully onboarded, trained, and deployed in the field. Patient recruitment for the clinical phase 2 trial with the peanut allergy tablet has been completed ahead of target.
2025 full-year outlook
On 12 August 2025, ALK upgraded the full-year outlook based on the better-than-expected performance in Q2 and an improved outlook for the remainder of the year:
- Revenue is now expected to grow by 12-14% in local currencies (previously: 9-13%), driven by growth in all sales regions and product lines. Growth will predominantly be attributable to higher volumes, as ALK expects to treat more patients with its allergy immunotherapy (AIT) and anaphylaxis products.
The EBIT margin is still projected to improve by 5 percentage points to 25%, fuelled by revenue growth, gross margin improvements, and optimisations.
Commenting on the Q2 results, CEO Peter Halling said: “Q2 marked a step change in the execution of key strategic growth initiatives, notably the rollout of our respiratory tablets for young children, the launch of the neffy® adrenaline spray, and the deployment of a dedicated paediatric sales force in the US. While these efforts are still at an early stage, they have started contributing to growth, and we expect their impact to increase from the second half-year onwards. This reinforces our confidence in our ability to deliver sustained, profitable growth by reaching more patients with evidence-based allergy and anaphylaxis solutions."
Hørsholm, 21 August 2025
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information, contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
ALK is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.30 p.m. (CEST) on 21 August 2025 at which Management will review the financial results and the outlook. The conference call will be audio cast on where the relevant presentation will be available shortly before the call begins.
To register for the conference call, please use this link and follow the registration instructions. You will receive an email from ... with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist ... and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register well in advance and to call in before 1.25 p.m. (CEST).
Attachment
-
Company release_13_25UK_210825_Q2 25 interim report
