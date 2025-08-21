Indian IT Sector Can Clock 6-7 Pc Growth For FY27 Despite Global Uncertainties: Report
In the medium to long term, the report continues to expect 3-5 per cent CAGR growth for the Indian IT industry in constant currency.
“Recent financial results for top US corporates (clients of India IT) reflect a very strong business environment,” the report noted.
There is certainly a component of cyclicality as well.
“We believe many of these corporate clients - despite a healthy financial performance - are unsure about the macro environment given tariff uncertainty and firms holding back investments,” the findings showed.
As more confidence is instilled in the business environment,“we expect some improvement in spending and hence the 6-7% growth outlook for FY27 for Indian IT is still quite possible”.
Nearly two-thirds of revenues for Indian IT are for providing application development, maintenance, and testing services. Over the years, this business continues to see improvement in productivity.
“In the past two to three years, one wave of improvement has materialised post migration to cloud. As legacy high maintenance applications were transformed to micro-services and hosted on cloud, the downstream maintenance work has come down. In recent months, the impact of AI on development cost has impacted revenue growth. We believe this trend is unlikely to change materially in the next two to three years,” said the report.
Indian IT's share of global IT spend is quite significant now (nearly 20 per cent in revenues and 35-40 per cent in volumes) and it's hard to grow at the same pace. Incremental revenue accretion is in sync with past years.
“From a listed large-companies perspective, GCC (Global Capability Centres) impact has been structural and unlikely to reverse. While we are seeing some moderation in growth in GCCs, it's unlikely the cycle will reverse,” the report mentioned.
With US corporates reporting strong results,“we do expect some tailwind to demand as companies need to continue to invest in technology to remain competitive. As such, we believe a 6-7 per cent growth revival in FY27 is still possible,” it added.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment