Smarter Learning, Bigger Savings: ASUS Offers Up to AED 1,000 Off for Back-to-School 2025
(MENAFN- ASUS) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 20 August 2025 – As students across the UAE prepare for the upcoming academic year, ASUS is rolling out its strongest Back-to-School 2025 lineup, delivering powerful laptops that combine performance, portability, and AI innovation. From lecture halls to creative projects and even late-night gaming sessions, ASUS ensures there is a device for every kind of student — from the lightest AI-powered Copilot+ laptops for those who value mobility, to dual-screen productivity machines for multitaskers, and gaming beasts with RTX 50 series graphics for students who balance study with high-performance play.
To make upgrading easier, customers can save up to AED 1,000 on select models, along with exclusive Back-to-School bundles — from free soundbars and wireless mice to gaming kits and backpacks. Whether you’re studying, creating, or gaming, ASUS has the perfect combination of performance, portability, and perks to start your academic year at the top of your game — with offers available at your favorite retail stores and the ASUS UAE eShop.
For added value, ASUS is giving back to the education community. If you’re a student or teacher, you can unlock an additional discount of up to AED 200 by simply presenting your valid student/teacher ID at partner retailers or shopping through the ASUS Education Store, making your back-to-school upgrade even smarter.
“With the 2025 Back-to-School season, ASUS is making high-performance laptops more accessible than ever,” said Moira Chen, the Marketing Manager at ASUS Middle East. “From AI-powered productivity to immersive gaming, we want every student to have the tools they need to succeed.”
Key Takeaways – ASUS Back-to-School 2025
• ASUS launches its strongest Back-to-School lineup, featuring AI-powered Copilot+ laptops, dual-screen productivity machines, and RTX 50 series gaming laptops.
• Students can save up to AED 1,000 on select models, with bundles that include free soundbars, wireless mice, gaming kits, and backpacks.
• Exclusive offers are available across ASUS ME eShop and leading UAE retailers, making premium laptops more accessible.
• Students and teachers enjoy an extra AED 200 discount by presenting a valid ID at partner retailers or shopping through the ASUS Education Store.
