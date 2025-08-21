403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Christopher Conway Joins BioDuro Board, Enhancing Strategic Leadership
(MENAFN- Cision) IRVINE, Calif. - August 20, 2025 — BioDuro, a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that Christopher Conway, CEO of Bio X Cell, has been appointed to’BioDuro’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.
“Supported by our investors at Advent International and the Bridgewest Group, BioDuro continues to strengthen its leadership team to drive accelerated growth and innovation across global”operation ,” aid Dr. Armin Spura, “EO of BioDuro. “We are pleased to welcome Chris to our board. His deep expertise in life sciences and proven leadership in scaling R&D operations will be invaluable as we continue to grow our global footprint and deliver best-in-class solutions to our biotech and pharma”eutical partners.”
Mr. Conway has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, including executive roles at New York-based CDMO Curia (formerly AMRI), where he led the company’s R&D business unit, and with Johnson & Johnson, where he held several commercial roles. In addition to his current position as CEO of Bio X Cell, the wor’d’s leading functional antibody solutions provider specializing in large-scale RUO antibody manufacturing and services, Mr Conway is a board member of the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT). Earlier, he served on the board at Viyash Life Sciences, an integrated end-to-end pharmaceutical company with a presence across niche formulations, APIs and advanced intermediates.
Commenting on his appointment, Christopher Conway sa“d’ “I’m honored to join the board of BioDuro and collaborate with such a dynamic team. The’company’s commitment to scientific excellence and global impact aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing drug discovery and development. I look forward to contributing to its continue” success.”
“Supported by our investors at Advent International and the Bridgewest Group, BioDuro continues to strengthen its leadership team to drive accelerated growth and innovation across global”operation ,” aid Dr. Armin Spura, “EO of BioDuro. “We are pleased to welcome Chris to our board. His deep expertise in life sciences and proven leadership in scaling R&D operations will be invaluable as we continue to grow our global footprint and deliver best-in-class solutions to our biotech and pharma”eutical partners.”
Mr. Conway has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, including executive roles at New York-based CDMO Curia (formerly AMRI), where he led the company’s R&D business unit, and with Johnson & Johnson, where he held several commercial roles. In addition to his current position as CEO of Bio X Cell, the wor’d’s leading functional antibody solutions provider specializing in large-scale RUO antibody manufacturing and services, Mr Conway is a board member of the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT). Earlier, he served on the board at Viyash Life Sciences, an integrated end-to-end pharmaceutical company with a presence across niche formulations, APIs and advanced intermediates.
Commenting on his appointment, Christopher Conway sa“d’ “I’m honored to join the board of BioDuro and collaborate with such a dynamic team. The’company’s commitment to scientific excellence and global impact aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing drug discovery and development. I look forward to contributing to its continue” success.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment