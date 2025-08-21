Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Christopher Conway Joins BioDuro Board, Enhancing Strategic Leadership


2025-08-21 01:42:53
(MENAFN- Cision) IRVINE, Calif. - August 20, 2025 — BioDuro, a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that Christopher Conway, CEO of Bio X Cell, has been appointed to’BioDuro’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.
“Supported by our investors at Advent International and the Bridgewest Group, BioDuro continues to strengthen its leadership team to drive accelerated growth and innovation across global”operation ,” aid Dr. Armin Spura, “EO of BioDuro. “We are pleased to welcome Chris to our board. His deep expertise in life sciences and proven leadership in scaling R&D operations will be invaluable as we continue to grow our global footprint and deliver best-in-class solutions to our biotech and pharma”eutical partners.”
Mr. Conway has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, including executive roles at New York-based CDMO Curia (formerly AMRI), where he led the company’s R&D business unit, and with Johnson & Johnson, where he held several commercial roles. In addition to his current position as CEO of Bio X Cell, the wor’d’s leading functional antibody solutions provider specializing in large-scale RUO antibody manufacturing and services, Mr Conway is a board member of the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT). Earlier, he served on the board at Viyash Life Sciences, an integrated end-to-end pharmaceutical company with a presence across niche formulations, APIs and advanced intermediates.
Commenting on his appointment, Christopher Conway sa“d’ “I’m honored to join the board of BioDuro and collaborate with such a dynamic team. The’company’s commitment to scientific excellence and global impact aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing drug discovery and development. I look forward to contributing to its continue” success.”

MENAFN21082025005352016808ID1109956527

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search