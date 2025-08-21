403
GEMS Education welcomes over 1,700 world-class new teachers at annual GEMS Awareness Day with raft of new initiatives in‘‘turning po’nt’ for group
(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education today welcomed more than 1,700 new teachers from a diverse range of countries at its annual GEMS Awareness Day, held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.
In his keynote address, GEMS Education Chairman and Founder Mr Sunny Varkey declared tha“ 2025 marks “not just a new chapter, ”ut a turning point” in the history of education. Re’lecting on the group’s six and a half decades of impact, Mr Varkey underlined both the opportunities and responsibilities facing educators today.
“We are not just growing. We are not just improving. We are not just leading. We are re-imagining educa”ion for a new generation,” he said.
He told the audience that while technology and artificial intelligence will transform how children learn, the human connection between teacher and student remains irreplaceable:
Mr Varkey also reaffirmed his conviction that family must always come first in education, highlightin’ GEMS’ B YOND100, Determin d Genius, Familé First C fé, and
“Our work is more than a job, more than a mission, more than a calling. It is a simple prom–se we must keep – to always put children first. ”o ifs and no buts,” Mr Varkey added.
Every year, GEMS students’progress to the world’s most prestigious universities, including the Ivy League in the United States, Oxbridge in the United Kingdom, Russell Group universities, and other leading institutions globally. These outcomes stand as proof of the academic excellence, high teaching standards, and world-class support networks that define a GEMS education.
This includes, in 2025, 250 students who have been accepted into a Global Top 50 institution and 353 into Russell roup universities. Seven GEMS students have also been accepted into Ivy Leagues universities this year.
Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, built on the Chairman’s’message by highlighting GEMS’ commitment to recruiting and developing the very best talent:
“Every year, we go to extraordinary lengths to recruit only the very best educators – those who share our vision for excellence, creativity, and student success. GEMS Awareness Day is a celebration of this culture, attracting top educators, fostering belonging, and reinforcing excellence across our networ”.”
This level of demand reflects its reputation for supporting, developing, and respecting teachers, as underlined by Mr V’rkey’s own wor“s: “Teachers have always been and will always be the backbone of GEMS ”ducation.”
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer, concluded by emphasising the role of teachers in turning vision into reality:
“I am delighted to w’lcome this year’s new intake of talented teachers to our GEMS family. The calibre, experience, and passion of our teachers make the real difference in our classrooms every day. With innovation at the heart of our work, I am confident we will continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for every child, in ”very GEMS school.”
GEMS continues to record exceptional retention rates, with the vast majority of teaching staff returning ye’r-on-year. The group’s commitment to professional development has seen key leadership appointments from within as well as the introduction of hand-picked new heads.
GEMS Awareness Day 2025 brought together educators from across the network for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and insight, setting the stage for a school year focused on innovation, excellence, and transformation in education.
GEMS continues to record exceptional retention rates, with the vast majority of teaching staff returning ye’r-on-year. The group’s commitment to professional development has seen key leadership appointments from within as well as the introduction of hand-picked new heads.
GEMS Awareness Day 2025 brought together educators from across the network for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and insight, setting the stage for a school year focused on innovation, excellence, and transformation in education.
