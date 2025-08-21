India Internet Of Things Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Growth And Forecast Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 1.4 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 3.6 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 10.2%
Rapid digital transformation and increasing adoption of smart technologies across industries like healthcare, agriculture, and smart cities.
Growing penetration of affordable smartphones and internet services across the country.
Supportive government initiatives and policies promoting IoT adoption, such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission.
How Is AI Transforming the IoT Market in India?
AI is playing a pivotal role in elevating IoT solutions from passive data collection to proactive, predictive intelligence, delivering:
Predictive Maintenance: AI/ML algorithms analyze data from IoT devices to predict equipment failures, enabling proactive maintenance, minimizing downtime, and extending asset lifespan in industries like manufacturing and logistics.
Intelligent Routing and Logistics Optimization: AI processes real-time data on traffic, weather, and delivery schedules to optimize routes, reducing delivery times and improving overall supply chain efficiency.
Energy Optimization and Smart Grids: AI predicts peak energy usage, enabling utilities to balance grids, reduce waste, and manage energy consumption in homes and offices based on occupancy and weather, leading to significant energy savings.
Precision Farming: Machine learning processes soil health data and weather forecasts from IoT sensors to optimize sowing, irrigation, and fertilization, leading to improved agricultural yields.
Enhanced IoT Security: AI-driven security solutions analyze vast amounts of data to identify potential anomalies and breaches faster than traditional methods, blocking up to 70% of potential cyberattacks and ensuring robust protection for connected ecosystems.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
Proliferation of Connected Devices and Affordable Internet Access: The rapid increase in smartphone usage, broadband connectivity, and affordable data plans provides a strong foundation for widespread IoT implementation.
Advancement in Indigenous Semiconductor and IoT Hardware Development: Government backing through policy incentives (DLI, PLI) is fostering domestic innovation in chip design and manufacturing, leading to cost-effective and locally suited IoT hardware.
Government Initiatives and Support for IoT: Programs like Digital India and Smart Cities Mission are accelerating the deployment of IoT solutions for urban infrastructure, service delivery, and sustainable environments.
Expansion of 5G Connectivity: The rollout of 5G networks offers faster, more reliable, and lower latency connectivity, crucial for high-bandwidth and real-time IoT applications.
Increasing Adoption of Automation and Real-time Analytics: Industries are increasingly integrating IoT solutions for improved efficiency, productivity, and client engagement, driven by the demand for real-time insights.
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Connectivity
Analysis by Application:
Smart Home
Smart Wearables
Smart Cities
Smart Grid
IoT Industrial Internet
IoT Connected Cars
IoT Connected Healthcare
Others
Analysis by Vertical:
Healthcare
Energy
Public and Services
Transportation
Retail
Individuals
Others
Regional Analysis:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Latest Development in the Industry
In 2024, Mindgrove Technologies introduced India's first commercial high-performance IoT chip,“Secure IoT,” which is 30% cheaper than competing chips, designed for a wide array of connected devices.
As of March 2025, more than 22.9 million smart meters have been deployed across India through the Smart Meter National Programme, leveraging IoT for real-time energy usage data and improved billing accuracy.
Key players like Siemens, IBM, and HCL Technologies are increasingly focusing on industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions, offering platforms and services to monitor assets, support manufacturing efficiency, and provide data for predictive analytics.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended classifying IoT M2M (Machine-to-Machine) as a 'critical service,' indicating increasing regulatory focus and support for the sector.
IIT Delhi has developed advanced mechanisms to store information securely, addressing cybersecurity challenges posed by the enhancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.
