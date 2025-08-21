Shopian Woman's Death Sparks Murder Allegations, Police Launch Probe

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A local woman's death has sparked tension in the Takibal Reban area of Zainapora, with her family alleging that she was murdered by her in-laws.

The deceased has been identified as Urfi Jan, wife of Shawket Ahmad Lone, a resident of the same area.

While initial reports suggested she died of a heart attack, her parents and relatives have strongly disputed this, claiming foul play and demanding a thorough investigation.

Following the incident, the body was taken to District Hospital Shopian for medico-legal formalities, including a post-mortem, to determine the exact cause of death, reported news agency JKNS.

A police official said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and initiated legal proceedings.

Official stated that the cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received and that a further investigation is underway, he said.

If it is suspicuious we will investigate if found someone involved, will not leave them, will act as per law, official added.

The incident has caused widespread concern in the area, with locals urging authorities to ensure a fair probe and justice for the family.