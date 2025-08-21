Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shopian Woman's Death Sparks Murder Allegations, Police Launch Probe

Shopian Woman's Death Sparks Murder Allegations, Police Launch Probe


2025-08-21 01:14:07
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A local woman's death has sparked tension in the Takibal Reban area of Zainapora, with her family alleging that she was murdered by her in-laws.

The deceased has been identified as Urfi Jan, wife of Shawket Ahmad Lone, a resident of the same area.

While initial reports suggested she died of a heart attack, her parents and relatives have strongly disputed this, claiming foul play and demanding a thorough investigation.

Following the incident, the body was taken to District Hospital Shopian for medico-legal formalities, including a post-mortem, to determine the exact cause of death, reported news agency JKNS.

A police official said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and initiated legal proceedings.

Read Also Elder Sister Booked for Teen's Murder in Ganderbal Video: What Triggered A Sister To Murder Her Sister In Ganderbal?

Official stated that the cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received and that a further investigation is underway, he said.

If it is suspicuious we will investigate if found someone involved, will not leave them, will act as per law, official added.

The incident has caused widespread concern in the area, with locals urging authorities to ensure a fair probe and justice for the family.

MENAFN21082025000215011059ID1109956451

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search