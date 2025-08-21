Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Of 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
To access the conference call, click on the Call Link following the instructions below.Click on the Call Link and complete the online registration form. Once the registration is complete you will receive an email confirmation with the call details (dial-in and a unique PIN to join the call). You will have two options to join the call. Dial-In Option: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone. Call Me Option: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.
Please call five minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed via Webcast Link .
About the Company
Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of third party-owned drilling units. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, .
Attachment
-
Q2 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call Announcement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment