Key Information Relating To Cash Dividend
|Dividend amount:
|NOK 0.375 per share
|Declared currency:
|NOK
|Last day including right:
|27 August 2025
|Ex-date:
|28 August 2025
|Record date:
|29 August 2025
|Payment date:
|8 September 2025 (on or about)
|Date of approval:
|20 August 2025, based on authorization granted 5 June 2025
For further information, please contact:
Media:
Investors:
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.
