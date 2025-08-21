NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New York international and domestic commercial arbitrator Marc J. Goldstein, practicing at MJG Arbitration, today announced that for the 18th consecutive year he has been selected through the evaluations provided by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® for his expertise in international commercial arbitration. Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based entirely on peer review. Its process designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Mr. Goldstein stated: "I am once again honored and gratified to have been given this recognition by Best Lawyers® based on its peer review process. I am grateful to all of my accomplished colleagues who participated in the Best Lawyers® peer review process. I look forward to many more years of service to the community of users of arbitration, for the efficient and just resolution of commercial disputes. I am also hopeful that online announcements such as this one will help to dispel regrettable misinformation that has appeared on the Internet from a single and uniquely untrustworthy anonymized website source aligned with the position of a party that has been on the losing side in five unanimous awards by a Tribunal that I Chair, all of which have been confirmed by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York." More information can be found at and at and at any of the many sites, linked on those sites, that carry Mr. Goldstein's profiles, peer reviews rankings and publications.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE MJG Arbitration

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED