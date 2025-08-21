Source Capital Funding, Inc. Named Among California's Best Hard Money Lenders

MENAFN - GetNews) Source Capital Funding, Inc., a leading direct private money lender, is proud to be recognized among the best hard money lenders in California , prominently supporting real estate investors with fast, transparent, and flexible business-purpose financing.

Founded with a commitment to streamlined, asset-based lending, Source Capital has funded over $550 million in loans secured by real estate since 2007. The company leverages more than 40 years of combined experience to support investors, real estate professionals, businesses, and those in need of funding in high-demand regions like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Today, it's among the most trusted partners for real estate professionals seeking rapid, no-nonsense loan solutions.

Over the past few years, Source Capital has maintained:



Approvals in as little as 24 hours, funding within days, no appraisal fees.

First position loans: up to 65% LTV, interest rates between 8.99-11.99%.

Second position loans: up to 50% CLTV, one-year terms at 11.99-13.99%.

Pricing structured by loan-to-value and loan term, with no prepayment penalties.

Origination fees aligned with loan risk; underwriting fee of $3,975-$4,975. Exclusive business-purpose loans, excluding personal-use projects, ground-up construction, hospitality, special-use, and rural-only transactions.



“Our goal is simple: provide our clients the capital they need quickly through our streamlined process,” said Sacha Ferrandi, Founding Partner at Source Capital Funding, Inc.“With clear terms and responsive funding, we underpin our clients' success with integrity and urgency.”

Why Source Capital Stands Out:



Underwriting Process: Focused on equity in real estate rather than borrower credit and financials.

Speed: Move quickly with approvals in just 24 hours and funding in days.

Transparency: No hidden fees, costs are clearly defined upfront.

Flexibility: Wide loan range, from $100,000 up to $5 million, across CA, AZ, CO, MN, and TX.

Focused Expertise: Business-purpose lending only, no ARV-based or rehab-and-purchase structures. Reputation: A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and Google 5-star rated business.



About Source Capital Funding, Inc.

Source Capital Funding, Inc. is a direct private lender specializing in hard money loans for real estate investors in California, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas. With a sharp focus on asset based, business-purpose transactions, Source Capital continues to deliver financially sound, efficient lending to help its clients get the financing they need quickly and at fair terms.

Visit hardmoneyfirst or call (888) 235-7191 to learn more.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.