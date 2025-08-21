Women's ODI World Cup 2025: 5 Young Stars Who Could Make An Impact For Team India

India's 2025 Women's World Cup squad features five young stars. From a brilliant medium pacer and reliable opener to a game-changing all-rounder, these youngsters are poised to make a significant impact on the team's campaign.

The BCCI senior women's team chief selector, Neetu David, unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at a press conference at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The selection committee almost picked the same squad that was picked for the recent ODI series against England.

The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their quest for the maiden World Cup title by taking on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30. In the 15-member unit for the eight-team marquee event, there are five young players who have the potential to make an impact for Team India in the World Cup.

Kranti Goud has been touted as one of the next big things for Indian women's cricket. The Madhya Pradesh medium pacer was rewarded with her squad selection for the Women's ODI World Cup following her impressive performance in the three-match ODI series against England. Goud scalped nine wickets, including a six-wicket haul, at an average of 15.11 and 6.22 in three matches.

Kranti Goud's performance in the fifth and final ODI of the series proved crucial as she registered figures of 6/52 in 9.5 overs, which helped India seal a 13-run win by bundling out England for 305 in 49.5 overs. Goud's bowling brilliance stole the spotlight in the series decider, cementing her place as one of the key bowlers for India alongside Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, and Radha Yadav heading into the prestigious women's tournament in India.

Pratika Rawal has cemented her place as a reliable opener alongside Smriti Mandhana heading into the World Cup. After the selectors dropped Shafali Verma from the ODIs due to inconsistent performance since the last World Cup in 2022, Pratika was picked as Mandhana's batting partner at the top. The Delhi-born cricketer has seized the opportunity with both hands, as she has had a brilliant run of form since her ODI debut against the West Indies in December 2024.

In her ODI career thus far, the 24-year-old has amassed 703 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 54.07 in 14 matches. Rawal did not have an ideal ODI series against England, scoring 65 runs at an average of 21.66 in three matches. However, Pratik Rawal can find her rhythm in the ODI series against Australia, which will take just before the ODI World Cup.

Another player who can make an impact for Team India in the Women's ODI World Cup is Amanjot Kaur. With her inclusion in the 15-member squad, Kaur cemented her place as the bowling all-rounder for the marquee event. Kaur stepped into the shoes of Pooja Vastrakar, who has been sidelined from competitive cricket due to a shoulder injury. In the T20 leg, Kaur picked 13 wickets and scored an unbeaten 63 in the second of the five-match series against England.

However, Amanjot played only the opening ODI of the three-match series against England and was sidelined from the remaining matches due to injury. However, her injury is not serious, and she will begin bowling next week. Kaur can take crucial wickets in the middle overs and make valuable contributions in the lower order. A fit Amanjot Kaur can make a serious impact for Team India in the Women's World Cup.

The 21-year-old left-arm spinner Shree Charani earned her spot in the 15-member squad for the Women's ODI World Cup after a phenomenal run of form. Charani was named the Player of the Series in the recent five-match T20I series against England, where he picked 10 wickets, the most by any player from both teams.

Sree Charani did not have an ideal outing in the ODI series against England, where she could pick only three wickets in as many outings. However, the youngster could be one of the key spinners for Team India due to her ability to take crucial wickets and maintain tight lengths, especially in the home conditions. Charani has the chance to fine-tune her bowling in the ODI series against Australia before the World Cup.

The 28-year-old pacer Arundhati Reddy has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, impressing with her bowling brilliance. The Hyderabad cricketer has been a regular member of India's white–ball setup since her debut in 2018. In her ODI career, Arundhati has scalped 11 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul, at an average of 32.54 and an economy rate of 4.77 in nine matches.

Arundhati Reddy can take crucial wickets in the middle overs or in the powerplay and contribute with the bat in the lower order. Her selection to the World Cup squad signals the selectors and team management's faith in her ability and can be among the solid options, along with Renuka Thakur and Kranti Goud.