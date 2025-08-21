'Made Mark With His Pro-People Governance', PM Modi Greets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu On His Birthday
Born on August 21, 1979, in Tawang to former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, Pema Khandu turned 46 this year.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu Ji. He has made a mark with his pro-people governance and focus on youth development. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the Chief Minister on the occasion, lauding his efforts in driving growth in the frontier state.
"Warm birthday greetings to Shri Pema Khandu Ji. Your dedicated service, under the leadership of Modi Ji, in making Arunachal Pradesh a beacon of development and empowering its citizens, is commendable. I pray for your long and healthy life," HM Shah posted on X.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended birthday wishes to the Arunachal CM, writing, "Greetings to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu on his birthday. Under his dynamic leadership, Arunachal Pradesh is marching towards progress, peace and prosperity. May he be blessed with good health and a long life devoted to public service."
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari extended wishes, posting, "Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu Ji. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity."
Khandu entered state politics following the death of his father in 2011 and was inducted into the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet as Minister for Water Resource Development and Tourism.
He was elected uncontested from Mukto constituency in a by-election the same year as an Indian National Congress candidate.
In July 2016, he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. His government switched affiliations twice that year, first from the Congress to the People's Party of Arunachal in September, and then to the Bharatiya Janata Party in December.
