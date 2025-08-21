Rain Wipes Out US Open Qualifying Matches
Among those aiming to qualify for the season's final major include Dino Prizmic, Alexander Blockx, Rei Sakamoto, Martin Landaluce and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez. Tour-veterans Bernard Tomic, Lloyd Harris and Jan-Lennard Struff remain in the qualifying draw.
However the mixed doubles action (semifinals and final remain on schedule as No. 1 seeds Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper and No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud kicked off the 2025 mixed doubles semifinals in a tight, high-quality affair, under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Swiatek/Ruud upset the top seeds Pegula/Draper 3-5, 5-3, [10-8] to make sebut in the mixed doubles final.
Later, the defending champion Italian team of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defeated Americans Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in their semifinal match, 4-2, 4-2 to set up the final with Swiatek-Ruud.
The Italians are battling No. 3 seeds Swiatek and Ruud for the championship title-and the USD1 million prize purse.
The new-look tournament was a hit with fans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, with spectators filling both Ashe and Armstrong for the doubles action.
Matches in the first three rounds of the tournament, including tonight's semifinals, are best-of-three-set contests with each set played to four games (tiebreak at 4-4) and a 10-point tiebreak in lieu of a third set.
The final played with traditional sets to six games, with a 10-point match tiebreak to decide the champion if the competitors split sets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment