Second Single 'Dassora' From Anushka Shetty's Ghaati Is A Mood-Booster

The makers of director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Ghaati', featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, have now released 'Dassora', the second single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to her social media timelines, Anushka Shetty shared the link of the song, saying, "The SOUND of GHAATIS Is out now ....#GhaatiSecondSingle #Dassora out now!#GHAATI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th SEPTEMBER 2025. Thank you all for all your love."

There are songs you simply listen to, and then there are songs you feel. Dassora, composed by Sagar Nagavelli, belongs firmly to the latter. It's an instant mood-booster, brimming with energy, culture, and vibrancy right from the first beat. The song captures the essence of the Ghaatis, the hill transporters, blending earthy charm with cultural authenticity.

Penned by lyricist ES Murthy, the lyrics try to highlight the lives and struggles of the Ghaatis, beautifully reflecting their grit and spirit. The song's soul is further elevated by the dynamic vocals of Geetha Madhuri, Saketh, and Sruthi Ranjani, whose powerful rendition injects life and rhythm into every line.

Visually, Dassora showcases Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, and fellow Ghaatis as they covertly transport ganja while evading the police, a thrilling glimpse that hints at the movie's high-stakes narrative. The track's impact is expected to hit even harder on the big screen.

Expectations from the film have been huge and the excitement only got more intense when the makers chose to release a trailer of the film recently.

The trailer of the film shows Vikram Prabhu and Anushka Shetty to be a couple in love, residing in the ghats poor local populace, commonly referred to as ghaatis, are used by smugglers to smuggle ganja from the treacherous terrain to places across the border. It is evident that the smugglers look down on the ghaatis and address them in a condescending tone. The ghaatis are told to confine themselves to bearing the goods across the borders as doing business wouldn't suit them. The trailer gives the impression that while Vikram Prabhu works in a dispensary or a hospital of some sort, Anushka initially works as a bus conductor. However, the two seem to get married in the film and then look to deliver justice to the poor ghattis who are handed a raw deal by the smugglers.

The film was supposed to hit screens on July 11 this year. However, now, it is scheduled to hit screens on September 5.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, 'Ghaati' is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film 'Vedam'.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the character of Desi Raju in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Vikram Prabhu had disclosed that he had lost eight kilos for his role in the film.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film's unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has brought to life the world of 'Ghaati' with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar's music amplifies its intense mood.

Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thotta Tharani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

