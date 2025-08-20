403
CRA Participates In GCC Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), participated in the 31st meeting of the GCC Committee for Under-Secretaries of Post and Telecommunications, held in Kuwait. The Qatari delegation was headed by CRA President Eng Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani.
The meeting included discussions on several issues related to the development of the postal and telecommunications sectors in GCC countries, as well as following up on a set of previous decisions.
The discussions also highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to keep pace with digital transformation and to further advance sustainable development and innovation in the region.
In a statement on this occasion, Eng Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani said: "Qatar's participation in this meeting reaffirms our firm commitment to the joint GCC cooperation in the postal and telecommunications sectors, which are fundamental to achieving regional development and integration.
This also aligns with the efforts led by the Communications Regulatory Authority to implement its strategy in support of the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to enhancing the State of Qatar's regional and international standing in the postal and telecommunications sectors, and making GCC cooperation a shared platform for sustainable development and innovation."
