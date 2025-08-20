Statement On The United States-Turkmenistan Annual Bilateral Consultations

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

On August 20, 2025, the United States and Turkmenistan marked a successful eleventh round of the United States-Turkmenistan Annual Bilateral Consultations in Washington. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and United States Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs John Mark Pommersheim led the consultations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Meredov and Deputy Assistant Secretary Pommersheim underscored their commitment to advancing U.S.-Turkmenistan relations, including through security cooperation, increased economic and investment opportunities, the advancement of religious freedom, and deepening engagement through the C5+1 diplomatic platform.

The United States and Turkmenistan discussed supporting bilateral business deals with key U.S. companies as well as expanded investment opportunities in Turkmenistan. The United States acknowledged Turkmenistan’s progress with the International Labor Organization and encouraged continued cooperation. The delegations also shared views on religious freedom. The United States encouraged Turkmenistan’s further collaboration on bilateral and regional security issues. Deputy Assistant Secretary Pommersheim closed the dialogue by underscoring strong support for Turkmenistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The United States is looking forward to continuing working together with Turkmenistan to overcome joint challenges and celebrate further bilateral successes in the coming year.