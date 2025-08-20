Ukraine To Receive COVID Vaccine For Children Aged Six Months And Older In Fall
"A coronavirus vaccine is available in Ukraine for children aged 12 and older, and there are about 300,000 doses in Ukraine, so you can apply and get vaccinated. In the fall, we will receive another shipment of vaccine for vaccinating children aged six months and older. We expect it to arrive with the support of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and about 5,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered and distributed," Kuzin said.
In addition, according to the Deputy Minister, at least 20,000 doses of influenza vaccine are expected to be delivered, which usually arrive in mid- or late September thanks to international partners.Read also: Pope calls on believers to pray for peace in Ukraine on Friday
He noted that it is mainly directed to the regional level for the vaccination of pregnant women and medical workers.
As reported, the increase in coronavirus cases currently corresponds to seasonal indicators, and there is no threat of an epidemic.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment