Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Ukraine To Receive COVID Vaccine For Children Aged Six Months And Older In Fall

2025-08-20 10:08:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"A coronavirus vaccine is available in Ukraine for children aged 12 and older, and there are about 300,000 doses in Ukraine, so you can apply and get vaccinated. In the fall, we will receive another shipment of vaccine for vaccinating children aged six months and older. We expect it to arrive with the support of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and about 5,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered and distributed," Kuzin said.

In addition, according to the Deputy Minister, at least 20,000 doses of influenza vaccine are expected to be delivered, which usually arrive in mid- or late September thanks to international partners.

He noted that it is mainly directed to the regional level for the vaccination of pregnant women and medical workers.

As reported, the increase in coronavirus cases currently corresponds to seasonal indicators, and there is no threat of an epidemic.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .

