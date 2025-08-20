Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NEXCOM Powers Remote Edge Connectivity With Multi-WAN And Edge Computing

NEXCOM Powers Remote Edge Connectivity With Multi-WAN And Edge Computing


2025-08-20 10:01:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From digital nomads and field news crews to emergency responders, users in remote and infrastructure-light environments now require enterprise-grade uptime and compute power-without traditional fixed-line networks. NEXCOM's DFA 1163 Series delivers the compute power and networking flexibility needed to stay online-anywhere .

Powered by the Intel Atom® C3758R processor with 8 cores and Intel® QAT acceleration , the DFA 1163 provides efficient, secure edge computing in locations where infrastructure is limited or nonexistent. With one 10GbE SFP+, twelve RJ45 ports and optional PoE+ support for powering essential edge devices without extra cabling, streamlining off-grid deployments and saving critical setup time.

Wireless flexibility includes full-spectrum 5G (FR1 & FR2) and Wi-Fi 6 , while optional NTN support ensure connectivity even in total cellular dead zones. This seamless Multi-WAN integration intelligently blends 5G, Wi-Fi, and satellite links to maintain reliable service across shifting network conditions.

For remote operators and digital nomads, this means that their work will not stop when the signal drops. For system integrators and solution providers building remote edge deployments , NEXCOM offers a future-ready solution that keeps data flowing and operations online-no matter how remote the location.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

SOURCE NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

MENAFN20082025003732001241ID1109956069

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search