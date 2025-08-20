BOI Launches THECA 2025 To Position Thailand As Asia's Most Comprehensive Electronics Ecosystem

Opening Ceremony of THECA 2025

Thailand launches THECA 2025, uniting 250+ firms from 15 nations, driving PCB & electronics ecosystem growth with $20B trade, jobs & innovation.

BITEC BANGNA, BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI ) has officially launched Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2025 (THECA 2025), marking a pivotal moment in Thailand's strategic shift from being a“manufacturing base” to becoming a leader of Asia's fully integrated electronics ecosystem. Organized in collaboration with the Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA ) and the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA), this year's edition embraces the theme“How to Build Effectively a Future Electronic Ecosystem,” with the goal of connecting the global supply chain under one roof.THECA 2025 takes place from August 20–22, 2025, at Halls EH99–100, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC). More than 250 leading organizations from 15 countries will showcase their expertise across the three core segments of the electronics ecosystem-upstream, midstream, and downstream. The event is expected to generate up to 20 billion baht in trade value, driven by business matching, networking sessions, international conferences and seminars, and technology showcases. Around 7,000 visitors are anticipated.A major highlight is the PCB Job Fair 2025, which will offer over 80,000 employment opportunities across the electronics industry, signaling the sector's rapid growth and demand for skilled professionals.Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI and host of THECA 2025, stressed that the exhibition is more than just a trade platform. It represents Thailand's transformation into the most comprehensive“electronics ecosystem leader” in Asia.He explained that the BOI has adopted a holistic investment promotion strategy, covering improved incentive schemes, infrastructure upgrades, technology and innovation promotion, workforce skill development, and the establishment of global connectivity networks.Between January 2022 and June 2025, the BOI received 517 investment promotion applications in the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries. These projects-ranging from chip design and wafer fabrication to PCB assembly and smart devices-represented investments of over 700 billion baht. Within this, the PCB sector accounted for 180 projects worth more than 200 billion baht, reinforcing Thailand's status as ASEAN's number one PCB producer and among the world's top five.The BOI will also host the BOI Forum under the theme“Building the Future: Investment Policies Shaping Thailand's Advanced Electronics and Semiconductor Ecosystem.” This forum will unite stakeholders across the full supply chain, from IC design and wafer fabrication to PCB, EMS, and IC packaging. It is especially relevant as Thailand's PCB industry advances into high-value products such as HDI PCB, Flexible PCB, and Multilayer PCB, enabling applications in high-tech fields including AI.“Thailand is already a leading manufacturing base for HDDs, PCB, IC packaging, EMS, and smart appliances,” Mr. Narit emphasized.“Looking forward, Thailand has the potential to rise as an ecosystem leader-serving as a hub for production, design, R&D, and global supply chain connections, while also hosting regional headquarters of world-leading companies. Human resource development and equipping Thai entrepreneurs with advanced skills will be key.”Mr. Pitharn Ongkosit, President of THECA and organizer, underscored that this year is the first edition to successfully integrate the full supply chain-from raw materials, chemicals, and machinery to PCB manufacturing, testing services, and international standards.Over 250 companies from across the globe-including Thailand, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada, and India-are confirmed exhibitors. The show spans 12,000 square meters and expects more than 7,000 professional visitors.In addition, THECA 2025 will feature 46 technical seminars presented by 68 industry experts, covering five focus areas:1.Quantum & Semiconductor – Infrastructure readiness for the quantum era2.AI with PCB – Driving precision and efficiency with artificial intelligence3.Digital Twin & Simulation – Reducing costs through advanced modeling4.Sustainability & Supply Chain – Building ESG-aligned, resilient manufacturing5.Education & Design – Developing talent and knowledge from design to assemblyThe PCB Job Fair 2025 will serve as a direct link between 80,000 skilled workers and global electronics companies.Mr. Canice Chung, President of HKPCA and co-organizer, highlighted that THECA 2025 is not only a showcase of technologies but also proof of Thailand's emergence as Asia's PCB Knowledge Hub-a place where design excellence, international standards, and expertise converge.He emphasized Thailand's strong foundation: robust manufacturing capabilities, a skilled workforce, and supportive policies. These are enhanced by commitments to green manufacturing and ESG practices, enabling Thailand to establish a sustainable and globally competitive electronics supply chain.Dr. Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, Director of the Exhibitions Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), explained that THECA 2025 plays a central role in Thailand's 20-Year MICE Strategic Plan, designed to drive sustainable development through international events.“THECA 2025 contributes to Thailand's economy in multiple dimensions,” Dr. Duangdej noted.“It generates revenue, attracts global investors, promotes technology knowledge exchange, and builds business connections that strengthen Thailand's position in the global electronics supply chain.”He added that the event supports TCEB's mission to promote Thailand's MICE industry internationally, with a special focus on technology and electronics as key sectors for the country's digital economy.THECA 2025 is supported by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), KCE Electronics PLC, Auromex Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) Co., Ltd.Summing up, Mr. Pitharn Ongkosit concluded:“THECA 2025 is not just a platform to showcase innovations-it is an Ecosystem Enabler. By linking knowledge, investment, and talent, the event propels Thailand's PCB and PCBA industries onto the world stage, aligned with ESG standards and the global momentum toward green industry.”

