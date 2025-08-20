JETOUR Kicks Off 8Th Global Fan Festival: Global Charity In Action, Co-Creating The Future With Users
In line with its"Travel Worldwide"vision, JETOUR International launched the "Worldwide Children's Welfare" during the fan festival. The initiative has already been rolled out in South Africa, Iraq and Angola. The project, through activities such as school supply donations and traffic safety education, offers tangible care and support to children in need. At the event, JETOUR also presented the "CSR Contribution Award" to eight users for their outstanding contributions to charitable causes.
A highlight of the festival was the G700 Co-Creation Workshop, a special segment where users were invited to share ideas on vehicle features, optimizations, and real-life usage scenarios. Their enthusiastic input provided valuable feedback for the G700. As JETOUR's first premium off-road SUV, the G700 reflects the brand's "user-oriented" development philosophy-empowering users to shape the future of travel together.
From global charity initiatives to intelligent manufacturing tours and product co-creation, the 8th global Fan Festival embodied JETOUR's brand values. Through charity, technology, and culture, JETOUR continues to strengthen its "Travel+" identity and evolve into a truly "user-oriented" brand.
SOURCE Jetour
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment