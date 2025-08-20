403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3245157 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets Minister of State for Municipal Affairs to review housing plans.
3245210 ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates conducts the 76th airdrop of humanitarian aid over the war-ravaged Gaza-Strip.
3245125 ALGIERS -- At least 27 people are killed and others injured in a shooting attack at a mosque in Katsina State, northern Nigeria.
3245226 MOSCOW -- Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev rejects plans for sending NATO peacekeeping force to Ukraine.
3245233 WASHINGTON - The FBI warns against the threat posed to computer networks and critical infrastructure by Russian government cyber actors. (end)
