Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-08-20 09:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3245157 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets Minister of State for Municipal Affairs to review housing plans.

3245210 ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates conducts the 76th airdrop of humanitarian aid over the war-ravaged Gaza-Strip.
3245125 ALGIERS -- At least 27 people are killed and others injured in a shooting attack at a mosque in Katsina State, northern Nigeria.
3245226 MOSCOW -- Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev rejects plans for sending NATO peacekeeping force to Ukraine.
3245233 WASHINGTON - The FBI warns against the threat posed to computer networks and critical infrastructure by Russian government cyber actors. (end)
