Boos, 'Free DC' Chants Erupt As JD Vance Meets National Guard, Brands Them 'Crazy Liberals': Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States Vice President JD Vance was welcomed with boos and“Free DC” chants as he met the National Guard stationed in the Washington DC. While addressing the National Guard on the“violent, crazy people” roaming Washington DC, JD Vance was met with boos from protesters.

Dismissing them as“crazy liberals shouting at the Vice President,” Vance carried on as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth looked on laughing.

In a separate video, loud boos could be heard from outside as JD Vance walked into a fast-food restaurant at the train station.

Dismissing the protesters, Vance said,“We hear these people outside screaming 'Free DC.' Let's free DC from lawlessness. Let's free Washington, DC from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world.”

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard in Washington last week as part of what he has called a crackdown on crime, despite statistics showing violent offenses were down in the city. The DC National Guard mobilized 800 troops for the mission, while Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia are sending a total of around 1,200 more.