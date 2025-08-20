New Bedford Community Health Receives $1.5 Million Lead Gift From The Manton Foundation To Expand Access To Primary Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Julia Krapf, Trustee at The Manton Foundation BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Bedford Community Health (NBCH) is proud to announce a $1.5 million grant from The Manton Foundation to support the organization's capital campaign to transform a long-vacant Rite Aid building into a state of-the-art primary care facility. The new site will be able to serve 3,000 more patients annually, many of whom are currently going without regular, preventative health services.This transformational gift marks a major milestone in NBCH's $6.1 million campaign, helping the organization surpass the halfway mark toward its fundraising goal. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026.The new primary care site will integrate seamlessly with NBCH's urgent care, behavioral health, pharmacy, and dental services, creating a comprehensive care campus in the heart of downtown New Bedford.“We are honored to partner with New Bedford Community Health on this important project,” said Julia Krapf, Trustee at The Manton Foundation.“Access to quality primary care is the cornerstone of healthier communities, and we are proud to support an initiative that will deliver lasting impact for families across Greater New Bedford.”For over 40 years, NBCH has served as the region's leading federally qualified health center, providing integrated, culturally competent care regardless of a patient's ability to pay. This expansion comes at a time of growing need and uncertainty for community health centers, as changes in federal and state Medicaid funding put added pressure on safety-net providers.Cheryl Bartlett, CEO of NBCH, emphasized the broader significance of the gift. "The Manton Foundation has been a steadfast partner to NBCH, and this latest investment reflects a deep and shared commitment to health equity. With their support, we'll be able to bring high-quality, compassionate care to thousands more residents and do so in a space that reflects the dignity every patient deserves."In addition to expanding access, the project will revitalize a prominent corner in downtown New Bedford by transforming a long-vacant building and updating the façade to create a unified, welcoming campus that visually connects all of NBCH's services.To learn more about the capital campaign or support the project, visit or contact Rhonda Veugen at ...

