'Nicest Judge In The World' Frank Caprio's Final Video From Death Bed: 'I'm Coming To You Again...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Judge Frank Caprio, widely known as the“nicest judge in the world”, died at the age of 88 on Wednesday, his family confirmed. Just hours before his death, the viral judge posted a video on Instagram where he asked his followers to pray for his health.

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours before his death, Judge Frank Caprio posted a video, saying“Last year, I asked you to pray for me, and it's very obvious that you did, because I came through a very difficult period..."

“Unfortunately, I've had a setback. I'm back in the hospital now. And I'm coming to you again, asking you to remember me in your prayers once more," he said.

"So I ask you again if it's not too much that you can remember me in your prayers," Caprio could be head saying in the video.

He added,“I'm a great believer in the power of prayers. I think the All Might above is looking over, looking over us. So remember me. Please.”

He captioned this video as:“As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit.”

Caprio, who featured in the Emmy-nominated show 'Caught in Providence', was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

The 88-year-old had been providing regular updates on his health to his 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Judge Frank Caprio dies

On August 20, a statement was shared with his 3 million Instagram followers.“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” the statement began, as per reports .

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond," it read.

“His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired,” the statement continued.

“In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world - just as he did every day.”

Who is Judge Frank Caprio?

Known as one of the kindest judges in the United States, Caprio served at the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island. It is in reference to this court that his show was named 'Caught in Providence.'

He went viral after videos from inside his courtroom went viral on social media platforms. Caprio became a well-known face on social media – thanks to the videos showing him“dishing out fair verdicts to the people standing before him,” reports claimed.

With more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok alone, Caprio didn't only share videos of his former day job. He would also post comical videos of himself reacting to viral videos as if he was judging them himself.