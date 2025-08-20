MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Studio KHORA has spent a decade transforming Florida's coastal landscape, advancing contemporary architecture where light, water, and language itself converge into a radical geometry of living.”"Studio KHORA reshapes Boca Raton and Palm Beach with contemporary architecture, preparing to expand into Naples with bold coastal designs.

In Boca Raton, where the skyline has long been scripted in Mediterranean revival and tropical modern, a new narrative is unfolding. Boca Raton architects at Studio KHORA are rewriting the grammar of luxury through houses that favor clarity of line and depth of meaning over excess. Their I House, an AIA-awarded residence on 2633 Spanish River Road-owned by entrepreneur Howard Panes and currently listed at $33.5 million -turns classical symmetry into a counterpoint, an architectural foil meant to heighten the serene authority of contemporary form. Positioned on the intercoastal, the home stands not just as a dwelling but as a proposition: that the future of South Florida luxury is minimalist, expansive, and deeply attuned to its environment.

Also in Boca Raton, the Z House, now nearing completion, is less a home than a composition-resonance rather than residence, an inhabitable poem of angles and shadow. Nearby, Studio KHORA's Echo of Shadows makes architecture of absence, where the interplay of light and void composes a structure as lyrical as it is livable. Together, these projects form a trilogy of sorts, revealing the studio's obsession with contemporary design as both art form and philosophy.







Z House - Studio KHORA

Naples, meanwhile, is poised for transformation. While Studio KHORA has not yet broken ground there, the city is emerging as the next frontier. Naples architects are finding demand from buyers who favor expanses of glass, open interiors, and structures that frame light as carefully as they do walls. Recognizing this momentum, ARCHITECTURE DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT OF REAL ESTATE LLC is actively scouting a prime lot in Naples for a new collaboration with Studio KHORA, signaling that developers are leaning into contemporary architecture as both an aesthetic statement and an economic strategy.

Palm Beach, bastion of prestige, is also changing its face. Palm Beach architects are guiding clients toward designs that privilege transparency, geometric precision, and the eloquence of space itself. Market data underscores this trajectory: South Florida's ultra-luxury waterfront estates, particularly in Boca Raton and Palm Beach, continue to command premium prices, sustained by scarcity and demand in Q2 2025 (Premier Estate Properties, Q2 2025). Naples, though absent from these reports, is positioning itself as the next horizon of this contemporary renaissance, with forward-looking developers and homeowners eager to capture the same rising value.

Since 2014, Studio KHORA has been unwavering in its devotion to contemporary houses. That consistency has been honored with ten consecutive years on Ocean Home's list of Top 50 Coastal Architects and, more recently, recognition by Luxury Lifestyle Awards as one of the Top 100 Luxury Architects of the World. These accolades situate Studio KHORA in rare company, alongside firms whose work reshapes skylines across continents, yet KHORA's language remains singular-shaped by the particularities of Florida's coastal light and the philosophical insistence that space itself can be as articulate as stone or glass.

But awards and markets tell only part of the story. The substance lies in how Studio KHORA builds meaning. Their houses echo the notion that absence can be as powerful as presence, that silence can resonate as strongly as speech. Negative space, reflection, and light are not accessories but primary tools of design. In this way, the studio's homes are not simply constructed; they are composed. They belong to that lineage of contemporary architecture where philosophy and form converge, reminding us that to inhabit a house is also to inhabit an idea.