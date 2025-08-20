Virginia Expands Access To Developmental Disability Support Through Community-Based Care Services

MENAFN - GetNews) InTouch Healthcare Solutions delivers DDA services across the state, offering in-home and community support aligned with Virginia's guidelines for developmental care.

VIRGINIA - August 20, 2025 - As demand grows for individualized care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, InTouch Healthcare Solutions is providing specialized services under Virginia's Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) program. These supports are designed to promote safety, health, and independence for individuals receiving care at home or in community settings.

Each person receiving care has an Individualized Support Plan (ISP), which outlines their unique goals, needs, and preferences. Services are delivered by trained Direct Support Professionals who offer one-on-one assistance with daily activities such as bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and medication reminders. Staff are also certified in first aid and CPR to respond appropriately in emergencies.

The agency's approach includes behavioral support strategies, environmental care, continuous health and safety monitoring, and guided training in self-care skills. These interventions help individuals build greater independence while ensuring comfort and stability in their daily routines.

DDA services from InTouch Healthcare Solution are currently available in several cities throughout Virginia, including Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Richmond, and Virginia Beach. All services are carried out under the regulations and standards required by the state, ensuring coordinated, person-centered care.

For many families, DDA services offer a way to maintain loved ones at home while receiving the level of professional assistance needed to thrive. The program supports not only individuals with disabilities, but also the caregivers and communities that surround them.

